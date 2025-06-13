Q&A with Rita's Italian Ice Filipino Multi-Unit Franchisee Tina Khoe Ang 

Name: Valentina K. Ang

Title: VP & General Manager, Ice Happiness Inc.

Brands: Rita’s Italian Ice

Units: 11

Country: Philippines

Years in franchising: 1

What was your professional background before becoming a franchisee with Rita’s?

Before joining the Rita’s family, we spent over a decade building our footprint in the retail industry. We launched several brands in jewelry, display cases, and collectible toys and successfully opened more than 28 retail branches throughout Manila, primarily in mall-based kiosks. With our deep experience in managing non-food retail operations, transitioning into a vibrant, mall-friendly concept like Rita’s felt like the perfect next step. It allowed us to leverage our operational know-how while breaking into the exciting world of food franchising.

Why did you choose the sector and brand you did?

Food is an everyday joy. It brings people together, sparks conversations, and creates lasting memories with family and friends. That’s what drew us to the food sector. We saw Rita’s as a brand with staying power. It’s fun, family-friendly, and incredibly distinct. Once you try it, you’re hooked. I always say, “Even if I gave you the money, you could never recreate Rita’s Italian Ice at home.” That’s the magic. It’s a flavor you can only get at Rita’s, and people come back for it over and over. What excited us even more was how new and exciting Rita’s flavors are to the Filipino market.

Were there additional obstacles to purchasing an American-based franchise in the Philippines versus another business?

Bringing an American brand like Rita’s to the Philippines was exciting, but it definitely came with its own set of challenges. First, importing goods meant dealing with a lot of red tape such as regulations, taxes, and shipping costs that added to our overhead and affected our pricing. We also had to secure FDA approvals and local permits which were necessary for food safety but came with their share of delays and paperwork. Currency fluctuations were another curveball. With the peso swinging between PHP 55 to 60 per dollar within a year, we had to stay agile to keep pricing sustainable without compromising quality. There’s also always that looming concern over possible tariff changes that could drive up costs even more.

On the operations side, we quickly saw that food is a different beast from non-food retail. With jewelry or toys, it’s easy to count inventory. However, with liquids and powders, portioning becomes a challenge. Since most U.S. recipes use volume (cups and ounces), we realized we had to convert everything into grams so our Philippines team could measure with improved precision, cut waste, and maintain consistency across every order.

What type of support did you receive from your franchisor in establishing your franchise in a different country?

Rita’s USA gave us tremendous support from day one. They first asked us to fly to the U.S. to meet the core team, many of whom traveled in just to train us. That visit gave us a real feel for the heart of the brand and we saw firsthand how much love the team had for Rita’s. They even brought us around to visit other local franchisees, who all gave us the same advice to stay loyal to the recipes.

After returning to the Philippines, we set up bi-monthly Zoom calls with key stakeholders from Rita’s USA who always provided us with the support we needed. What we appreciated most was how much trust they placed in us. They allowed us the space to experiment and learn as we introduced Rita’s to a new market. It was like having a supportive parent in that they are always behind you but never holding you back. It’s incredibly empowering. We’re proud to be part of that journey.

How have you handled the language and cultural differences between your primary contacts of your franchisor, vendors, and customers?

We’ve never really had any major issues working with Rita’s USA. Since English is our primary language, communication has always been smooth. We can also converse fluently in Taglish (a blend of Tagalog and English), making communicating with our local vendors and guests a breeze. There are a few cultural differences here and there, but nothing that gets in the way. At the end of the day, we’re all connected by a shared passion for Rita’s. That common love for the brand bridges any gap.

How have you been able to add to the number of locations you operate in such a short time as a franchisee?

Since opening our first shop in March 2024, Rita’s Philippines has grown rapidly to 11 locations with our 12th set to open by September. Much of this momentum comes from our solid retail background. Having previously managed several non-food brands, we already had strong relationships with mall leasing teams, which gave us a great starting point. When we introduced them to Rita’s, an American brand with a fun, family-friendly vibe and a flavor lineup unlike anything else in the market, it wasn’t hard to gain their support. Our proven track record helped mall partners feel confident that we could execute well.

Of course, the growth didn’t come easily. We had to move fast to build a team of 50 people in less than a year. We set up a central warehouse, created efficient logistics routes, and built a fully operational system to ensure every location receives fresh Italian ice. To scale a food brand, you need more than just shops, you need an entire ecosystem.

We’ve made bold calls along the way, often grabbing shop opportunities as they came, based on where we felt Rita’s could truly thrive. It was a challenging process, but incredibly rewarding. Throughout it all, we’re deeply grateful to the Rita’s USA team, who have been nothing but patient, supportive, and empowering, cheering us on as we opened each new location with heart and hustle.