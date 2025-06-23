Franchisees Plan New Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Unit

Franchisee duo Ludo and Yi Le Gall plan to open a Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café location in Addison, Texas, in the Dallas area.

Originally partnering with the brand in 2018, the local husband-wife's new Addison location will join their portfolio of existing locations in Baybrook Mall and McKinney. They also plan to open a fourth location.

"We fell in love with Sweet Paris the moment we discovered it," Ludo Le Gall said. "Bringing this unique experience to Texans has been a dream come true, and we're thrilled to grow our presence throughout the state with a new location in Addison."

The new restaurant will be located within the dining and retail hub of Prestonwood Place, 5290 Belt Line Road, Suite 110. Doors are expected to open in early 2026.

"As we continue to expand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we're thankful to have partners like the Le Galls who are deeply connected to the brand and passionate about delivering a high-quality experience," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "Ludo and Yi's commitment to excellence shines through in each of their locations, and we're confident Addison will be no different."