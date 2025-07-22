 Mixon Inks 10-Unit Saladworks Deal

By: M. Scott Morris | 432 Reads | 1 Shares

Zack Mixon, the CEO of Mixon Foods, inked a 10-unit development agreement to introduce Saladworks to North Carolina.

After a 20-year career as a commercial general contractor, Mixon transitioned into restaurant ownership in 2018 with the acquisition of King Chicken Drive-In, a late 1950's drive-in restaurant, and Boss Hog's Chicken & BBQ, an Eastern North Carolina barbecue smokehouse, both located in Washington. While his portfolio has historically focused on fried fare, Mixon said he has a personal interest in healthy eating.

"When I discovered Saladworks as a customer, I was immediately impressed by the brand's focus on freshness, quality, and cleanliness and knew this was the kind of concept I wanted to invest in," Mixon said. "My family and I are proud to expand our portfolio with a concept that reflects our values and brings the Saladworks and WoWorks experience to communities across my home state."

The first location is expected to open in Greenville in spring 2026 with additional locations planned for the Greenville-New Bern-Washington, Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), and Wilmington DMAs.

"We're proud to welcome Zack into the WoWorks family with this significant agreement," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WoWorks. "His entrepreneurial drive, local market knowledge, and personal commitment to healthier living perfectly align with our mission to deliver meaningful, nutritious dining experiences to our guests, and we could not have asked for a better partner to drive our expansion across North Carolina."

Published: July 22nd, 2025

