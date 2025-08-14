Q&A with Multi-Brand Franchisee Gary Robins

Name: Gary Robins

Title: Franchise Owner

Brands: Supercuts and Waxing the City

Units: 62 Supercuts, 3 Waxing the City

Years in franchising: 27 years

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

From an early age, I recognized that my strengths naturally aligned with the world of service-driven brands, where building trust and connections are imperative to the success of your business. Service brands can also yield higher profit margins, which is a key factor for any entrepreneur evaluating where to invest. In this industry, consumers aren’t solely driven by price. They’re influenced by the level of hospitality, professionalism, and convenience a brand consistently delivers, and those elements can shape perception and brand loyalty.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

The beauty sector has been and will continue to be on a strong upward trajectory, making it an exciting industry to be in as an entrepreneur. We did our due diligence, researching franchisors, identifying where white space exists, and evaluating leadership’s depth of industry knowledge. For me, it’s not just about metrics on a spreadsheet; service-based businesses thrive on emotional intelligence, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the day-to-day terrain. That’s why meeting the team at Waxing the City was pivotal. I wanted to ensure our values aligned and that they prioritized their franchisees. Shared vision is essential, and with Waxing the City, the path forward feels bright and full of promise.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

Your product is your people, and it doesn’t matter what the brand says. How the customer experiences the brand is through the people who are delivering it. That’s why it’s important that in this industry, you have the leadership skills to build a team whose values align with yours and that together, you’re working towards a common goal.

You must be able to recruit and inspire those you’re working with. You need to balance empathy and accountability while understanding that this business is about building relationships with not only customers but staff as well. Instead of reacting to each task as just another routine service, we’re cultivating a mindset that asks, “How can I make this person feel confident and cared for?” Purpose-driven thinking can create a great customer experience and help our staff stay energized and proud of the service they’re providing.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

What’s attracting more entrepreneurs to this industry is the potential for higher margins than product-based businesses and the ability to provide a service that goes beyond the price. Customers return to a brand not just for the product or service but because they feel like they received the best experience possible. If they feel seen, valued, and cared for, they'll keep coming back. That sort of connection builds loyalty that no discount can replace.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

The key to running multiple units at the same time and delivering a consistent customer experience is having the right people in place. Take time to develop your team, and success will most likely follow. If the units are successful, the company grows, and the more units you open, the more opportunities and security you can offer for the people in your company.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

We’ve invested heavily in CRM to help us build strong relationships with customers and cater our promotions to their individual needs. We’ve also made social media a focus in promoting our Waxing the City studios, leveraging it not only to showcase our services but also to inspire customers to share their experiences through reviews. Their testimonials go a long way in attracting new people who are seeking that same personalized, feel-good experience.

Additionally, our Waxing the City locations take part in community events and have partnered with local gyms and other health and wellness small businesses to cross-promote our services.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

One of the greatest things about franchising is having access to a network of entrepreneurs like yourself who can answer questions you may have. Talk to franchisees and learn from each other. I’d also reiterate the importance of being passionate about growing the people that work with you and creating valuable opportunities and security for them to build successful careers that can help provide financial stability for their families.