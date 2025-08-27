Pay Tews LLC Signs 36-Unit PayMore Deal

Pay Tews LLC, a franchise group led by Jerre, Jaxon, and Connor Tews, signed a 36-unit agreement with PayMore, an electronics resale franchise.

The family operates or is involved in multiple locations of Crumbl, Crunch Fitness, and Dave's Hot Chicken. The plan is to bring PayMore into major metro areas across the U.S., including Boston, Orlando, Memphis, Reno, and more.

"We've been involved with some of the fastest-growing brands in the franchise space," Jerre Tews said. "What stood out about PayMore was the simplicity of operations, scalability, and the opportunity to make a real impact in the communities we serve by providing great service and value to customers looking to give tech a second life and keep electronics out of landfills."

This agreement marks one of PayMore's largest multi-market deals to date and reflects the brand's growing momentum among experienced, sophisticated franchisees looking to diversify into high-performing retail concepts.

The 36-unit deal covers key territories across four regions:

Boston, MA Metro Area—9 stores

Florida (Orlando and Palm Beach County)—8 stores

Midwest (Oklahoma, Arkansas, Memphis)–13 stores

Northwest (Idaho, Reno)—6 Stores

The group plans to begin development in the Boston and Orlando areas with future locations to follow in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest.