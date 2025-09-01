The restaurant industry is ever evolving. How do you ensure continuous learning and stay updated with the latest industry practices?

One thing operators can count on in the restaurant industry is that change is constant. When comparing their business to five years ago or predicting what they will be like five years from now, they may see some dramatically different practices.

Due to the visible nature of restaurants, many customers may also see these changes taking place. Some examples include a shift in consumer trends, new technological advancements, or laws and regulations impacting employees. Failure to stay informed about these changes and to respond accordingly is putting oneself at a competitive disadvantage.

Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees how they remain updated on the evolution of the industry and learn about the latest best practices. Their responses indicated there is no shortage of options. Even in this digital world, many still express value through face-to-face contact or direct interaction with others. That includes attending conferences and trade shows, networking with peers, communicating with franchisors, or being part of an advisory committee. Others said they stay updated on the latest trends by reading industry publications or listening to podcasts.

While many franchisees constantly stay abreast of the latest developments to gain a competitive edge, when they exchange thoughts about the common challenges they face and their recommended solutions, they make everyone else better. Iron sharpens iron, as the saying goes.

We all have important people or events in our lives who influence what we have become. Franchise Update asked other multi-unit restaurant owners about some of the seminal moments earlier in their lives or careers that shaped them into their current selves. We received an inspiring mix of beloved family members, valuable words of advice, and early exposure to the restaurant industry that played a key role in their journey to franchise ownership. See the Franchisee Bytes below to learn more about what shaped these restaurant owners into what they have become today.

Albert Juarez

Company: Denco of Corpus, Inc.

Brands: 5 Wienerschnitzel

Years in Franchising: 18

Staying current in this business takes intention. Seeking out tools and resources, and most importantly, being open to using them, is key. Important interactions that used to be limited to print publications or trade shows have now expanded into digital learning, webinars, podcasts, and direct peer-to-peer communication. I regularly connect with other franchisees and operators to exchange best practices and learn what systems or tools are working for them. I also subscribe to industry magazines, attend workshops, and tune into relevant podcasts. Continuous learning must be baked into your schedule, because it’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity if you want to stay competitive and bring real value to your team and your guests.

Jake Alleman

Company: Cojak Investments, LLC

Brands: 6 Another Broken Egg Cafe

Years in Franchising: 17

To stay current in a rapidly changing industry, we rely on several key strategies. Attending industry conferences and workshops gives us valuable insights into emerging trends and connects us with other professionals. We also follow industry publications and blogs to maintain a broad perspective on what's happening in the sector.

Networking with peers and fellow franchisees sparks great conversations and fresh ideas that help us improve. We also pay close attention to market research and guest feedback, which helps us anticipate shifting preferences and tailor our offerings accordingly. Mentorship and collaboration with experienced professionals provide valuable guidance, and embracing new technologies, such as POS systems, inventory management, and delivery platforms, helps us streamline operations and better serve guests. Together, these efforts create a culture of continuous improvement that keeps us aligned with industry innovations and evolving guest expectations.

Stan Kramer

Company: North by Northwest LLC

Brands: 10 Qdoba Mexican Grill

Years in Franchising: 16

One of the things we really value as franchisees is the transparent and communicative nature of the Qdoba corporate team. They keep us connected through regular brand touchpoint calls, town halls, and marketing updates, all of which keep us in sync and allow for feedback. As my son Doug has stepped into a leadership role, those touchpoints have been invaluable in helping him stay current and make informed decisions for our broader team. We also attend in-person meetings and an annual conference that’s rich with data and strategic insight to guide the year ahead.

Bryan Paquin

Company: Three Alarm Subs dba Firehouse Subs

Brands: 8 Firehouse Subs

Years in Franchising: 19

To stay ahead in the dynamic restaurant industry, my son B.J. and I engage in ongoing education through our franchisor's training programs, serving on advisory committees, and attending workshops both in-person and online. We also participate in industry trade shows, subscribe to leading publications, and follow relevant podcasts. By leveraging technology and market research, we ensure our restaurant teams are equipped with the latest insights, which we disseminate to drive operational excellence.

Matt Davis

Company: The Davis Restaurant Group

Brands: 21 Honey Baked Ham

Years in Franchising: 32

I make a point to stay informed through trade publications and conversations with other operators both inside and outside the restaurant space. While Honey Baked Ham has a more structured operational model, we still seek opportunities to evolve where possible. For example, we’re finally moving toward implementing digital menu boards in new locations; our upcoming Minnesota store will be the first to feature this. We’re also introducing a drive-thru format at a second Minnesota location, and testing new ways to improve the customer experience within the framework of the model.

Robert Zufall

Company: Harts Ventures Hospitality

Brands: 7 Moe’s Southwest Grill

Years in Franchising: 16

The key is staying involved in every direction. We remain active with our franchisor, connected to our peers, and present in our communities. My partner Jason and I attend industry conferences, participate in brand innovation groups, and maintain strong relationships with other franchisees who challenge and inspire us.

We also believe some of the best learning comes from within, by being in the stores, working side-by-side with our teams, and observing customer behavior in real time. When we noticed an increased demand for early morning catering, we immediately stepped up as a test group for Moe’s breakfast catering pilot. If something has the potential to enhance the guest experience or streamline operations, we’re ready to explore it.

Franchisee Bytes

What are some formative influences or events in your life?

I grew up close to an A&W Restaurant, and our family loved going there. My father wanted to buy that restaurant or a McDonald’s franchise for several years, but the timing wasn’t right. Through a partnership with another local family, my parents purchased the A&W Restaurant, and I was exposed to the industry at a young age. That played a big part in shaping my career path.

-James Brajdic, President, Customer Maniacs and Green Bay A Dub, 13 A&W

My parents have been everything to me. They’re the epitome of strong, kind leadership. They have an amazing marriage, have always led together, and have set a great example of love for each other for my sisters and me. Their example taught me kindness, service, and what it looks like to lead with integrity. They never pressured me into the business while always keeping that door open.

-Alex Karcher, Operating Principal, JCK Restaurants, 61 Carl’s Jr., 11 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 8 The Human Bean, 8 Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1 Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

I worked at a country club in my early 20s. That’s where I met a lot of very successful entrepreneurs who accumulated their wealth by owning multiple units of what they were passionate about. Several of those members said that it is better to be the expert and laser focused on one or a few businesses rather than stretching yourself and being mediocre at many different things. I found that franchising was a systematic approach to business that I felt comfortable with and understood. I kept that in mind and knew I needed to find the right franchise brand(s) and be the best in the world operating those to find real success. The advice from those entrepreneurs verified to me that I was on the right path and to always dream big and go for it.

-Nick Crouch, Co-CEO, Dyne Hospitality Group, 118 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

My parents owned a truck stop in New Hampshire that operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I learned about the restaurant business by watching them early on in my life. It took our entire family to make the restaurant run. I pulled all-nighters as my mom often needed me to work the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift when someone called out. I came into Playa Bowls fully aware that a restaurant is a lifestyle. It’s like a family member who always requires nurturing and your full attention.

-Carrie Ayers, Owner/Operator, Playa Bowls, 6

My wife and I are both immigrants who came to America at very young ages. That experience taught us many great lessons that made us who we are today: full of grit, perseverance, and ambition for the American dream. I was an MVP for my high school varsity basketball team. That taught me a great deal about teamwork, competitiveness, and having a winning mindset.

-Phong Huynh, Co-Owner, Fuego Investment Inc., 30 El Pollo Loco

I was a server at Red Robin about 25 years ago, and I had some great management and staff leaders that I would watch and listen to closely. I found myself enjoying listening to them and respected what I saw in their actions. They quickly saw things in me that, at the time, I likely did not see in myself. They began training me and showing me things that were beyond the norm. The fact that they saw something in me made me feel like I could do more with my life and that, perhaps, they saw a path for me. My parents also instilled the importance of hard work at an early age.

-Chad Given, Brand President, Sizzling Platter, 361 Little Caesars, 107 Little Caesars Mexico, 185 Wingstop, 92 Jamba, 33 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 31 Dunkin’, 7 Sizzler, 5 Red Robin, 1 Cinnabon

The greatest impact in my life has been my dad. He is a person who never attended school or college yet possesses wisdom, self-discipline, and business sense. As soon as I was old enough, I watched the way he lived his life with honesty, resilience, and keen intuition. Seeing the way he created and ran a life through his own effort showed me that achievement doesn’t necessarily reside in textbooks. It is constructed through effort, creativity, and perseverance. His example influenced my values, directed my aspirations, and helped me appreciate all types of intelligence.

-Yunus Shahul, Franchise Owner, Smartfoods Group, 24 Cousins Maine Lobster, 1 German Doner Kebab

My father's business journey with Mrs. Fields was my introduction to the franchise world. He immigrated from the Kashmir region of India to Los Angeles and became one of the brand's original franchisees, managing a single store from 2005 until his retirement in 2019. Taking over from him allowed me to honor his legacy while driving new growth. It's been a privilege to build on his hard work and expand our presence from one location to 10 across multiple cities all with his continued guidance. I consider him a key influence on my career and an ongoing partner in shaping our franchising path forward.

-Yousuf Nabi, Owner & CEO of Gotham IP Inc., Gotham Cookies Inc., DBA Mrs. Fields Cookies, 10 Mrs. Fields, 10 Sbarro, 4 TCBY

Attending Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, an HBCU. College is where my entrepreneurial spirit really took shape. I sold everything from calling cards to mixtapes on campus. My father took notice of my drive, and we started looking into franchising.

-Jerome Johnson, Multi-Unit Franchisee, John Cove Management and Jbar Inc., 4 Sonic Drive-In, 10 Dunkin', 4 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jersey Mike's Subs