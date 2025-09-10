Partners To Open 7 Goldfish Swim School Units

GSS Los Angeles, led by local entrepreneurs Jason Adler and Alex Wang, signed an agreement to open seven Goldfish Swim School locations in Los Angeles. The first is expected to open in late 2026.

Adler and Wang both come from backgrounds in investment management and live in Los Angeles, where they are raising their families. Recognizing the need for greater swim safety resources in their community, they were inspired to bring Goldfish Swim School to the market.

"As fathers of children, my business partner Jason and I were drawn to Goldfish Swim School not only for its strong brand recognition and proven leadership, but also for the opportunity to bring quality swim instruction to families in a growing area," Wang said. "We look forward to expanding the brand in Southern California and building a strong foundation for future growth."

Each location will feature a state-of-the-art, shiver-free 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents, and a tropical-themed facility. Each school will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

"As we expand further in California, we are pleased to welcome Alex and Jason into the Goldfish Swim School family, and we know their passion and commitment to water safety make them ideal school owners," said Chris McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School CEO and co-founder. "Their dedication will lead the way as they educate children how to be safer in and around the water throughout Los Angeles."