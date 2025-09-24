Franchise Equity Partners Invests in Second-Largest 7 Brew Franchisee

Franchise Equity Partners (FEP), a private investment firm on a mission to create long-term partnerships with quality franchisees and franchisors, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in 7 Crew, the second-largest franchise owner of 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee. As part of the agreement, FEP will continue to execute 7 Crew's existing development agreement with 7 Brew, which includes opening more than 200 new stands in addition to the 50 currently operating.

FEP has taken a highly selective approach to investing in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector. After evaluating numerous opportunities, 7 Brew stood out as a differentiated, category-defining brand.

"From the beginning, it was clear that 7 Brew and 7 Crew align perfectly with our strategy of investing in outstanding operators of category-defining brands," said David O'Donnell, managing director, head of investments at FEP. "We're thrilled to partner with Kendra and her team as we help scale 7 Crew's development to more than 200 new stands over the next five years."

7 Brew is the fastest-growing coffee brand in the U.S. with unit growth from 14 in 2021 to over 460 in 2025, strong same-store sales, and superior unit economics. 7 Crew, the system's second-largest franchisee, combines scale, prime territory, and a proven development engine with an experienced leadership team, providing a model for accelerated growth.

"We are thrilled to have FEP join the 7 Brew family," said John Davidson, CEO of 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee. "We truly look forward to the new partnership."

The partnership underscores FEP's mission to support top-tier franchise operators with capital and operational support to accelerate scalable, sustainable growth.

"This partnership with Franchise Equity Partners marks an exciting new chapter for 7 Crew and the 7 Brew brand," said Kendra Burris, CEO of 7 Crew. "FEP brings not only capital, but also deep operational expertise, a long-term vision, and an alignment with our commitment to our employees and customers. Together, we will accelerate development across Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, expanding our footprint while strengthening our ability to deliver the people-first drive-thru experience that defines 7 Brew and our culture to cultivate kindness."

Existing investors, Masked Rider Capital, a Lubbock, Texas-based family office, and Red Sky Holdings, a real estate development firm, will retain significant equity stakes, providing continuity as the business enters its next phase of growth.