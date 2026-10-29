Growing Sales, Shrinking Margins: What the Consolidated P&L Can Hide

Growing sales are encouraging, especially when operating several franchise locations. But higher revenue does not always mean the business is becoming more profitable.

A consolidated profit and loss statement can show healthy sales growth and still hide big differences between locations. One store's profit may be quietly covering for falling margins at another, and unless you look at each location on its own, that is easy to miss.

In my work analyzing financial performance for a multi-brand restaurant franchise group, I've learned that sales growth tells only part of the story. The profits of each location are just as important. Three financial checks can give multi-unit franchisees a clearer picture of their business.

1. Compare location-level margins, not just sales

Look at two franchise locations that each bring in $100,000 a month. One makes $15,000 in operating profit, and the other makes $5,000. Same sales, yet the first keeps three times as much. The numbers are hypothetical, but the point holds: revenue alone doesn’t show the entire picture of how well a location is doing.

In restaurant franchises, labor, food costs, occupancy expenses, delivery commissions, and franchise fees all move margins. Other franchise businesses have different cost structures, but the same principle applies.

Start by putting each location's profit and loss statement on the same expense categories. If similar costs are booked differently from one location to the next, the comparison falls apart. Then read operating margin next to revenue. The location with the highest sales isn't always the one contributing the most profit.

2. Account for shared expenses

Most multi-unit operators carry costs that support several locations at once, such as accounting, administrative staff, management, and technology. These usually sit at the corporate level instead of being charged to individual units, so one location can look more profitable than it really is.

Franchisees should review profitability two ways: before shared expenses, and after giving each location a fair share of them. Some administrative costs can be split by revenue, while others are better assigned by actual usage or the services a location receives. No single method works for every franchise business. Pick a reasonable one, write it down, and use it the same way every month. Together, the two views show how a location performs on its own and what it adds once shared costs are covered.

3. Investigate margin changes every month

Revenue can rise while margin falls. Sales might grow eight percent, for example, but if labor, occupancy, and other operating costs grow faster, the location ends up busier without being more profitable. A monthly margin review catches this early.

Franchisees can compare each location's results with the previous month, the same period last year, and its overall budget. When a margin drops, they should find out which expenses changed and whether the increase is a one-time event or likely to continue.

Keep the context in mind. A newly opened location, a recent acquisition, or a renovation can carry unusual expenses for a while. Expected larger expenses, like property taxes, can also make a healthy month look weak if they land all at once, so operators should plan for them ahead of time. Use the rankings to dig into what is driving the differences and to decide where management attention should go first.

Look beyond the consolidated numbers

Consolidated statements still matter, but they shouldn't be the only way to measure performance for a multi-unit franchise business. Before the next expansion or investment decision, franchisees should take a closer look at the locations they already run. Strong sales are good news. Profit by location shows the true performance of the business.

Hemaxi Kared is a financial analyst at Divine Enterprise LLC, DBA Seema Donuts LLC.