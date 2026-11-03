Husband and Wife Sign 5-Unit HB Protein Smoothie Deal

Utah entrepreneurs Justin and Tarrah Long have signed a five-unit development agreement with HB Protein Smoothie. They plan to develop four locations in the Las Vegas area and one in St. George, Utah.

After starting their careers in California restaurants, the Longs settled in St. George nearly 15 years ago. When the opportunity to join HB Protein Smoothies arose, they saw a chance to bring a concept aligned with their values to their community while building a business their two teenagers can grow into alongside them.

"We're a healthy, active, outdoor community, and we saw an opportunity to bring people something convenient, healthy, and delicious that aligns with that lifestyle," Justin Long said. "I've been a protein-drink regular for years, and when I discovered HB, it was love at first sight. The brand, the product, and the support behind it made the decision easy. We're excited to build something for our family while bringing a great option to our community."

The couple was drawn to the brand's protein-focused menu, its emphasis on lower-sugar options, and the opportunity to join an emerging concept rather than build a business from scratch. After first learning about HB Protein Smoothies, they traveled to Scottsdale for discovery day to meet co-founders Daniel and Ethan Boone and experience the products firsthand.

"This is a family that knows hospitality, lives the healthy lifestyle and wants to build a legacy for their kids," said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, HB Protein Smoothies' franchise development partner. "Las Vegas and St. George are two high-growth markets, and the Longs are the right operators to lead the brand there."

The Longs see strong potential in communities where active lifestyles and convenient nutrition are a natural fit. St. George, their home market, will be the starting point, followed by expansion into the Las Vegas area.

"Justin and Tarrah saw right away that their community was hungry for a healthy option, and they moved fast to bring it there," said Daniel Boone, co-founder of HB Protein Smoothies. "Their restaurant background and the energy they bring to their community are exactly what we want representing HB in Las Vegas and St. George."