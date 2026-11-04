AES Restaurant Group Becomes Largest Arby's Franchisee

AES Restaurant Group, an Indiana-based restaurant company founded in 2004 with six Arby’s locations, has become the largest Arby’s franchisee in the world, now operating 362 restaurants across 20 states.

The achievement follows AES Restaurant Group’s recent acquisition of 23 Arby’s restaurants in the Knoxville, Tennessee, market from Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s. The transaction strengthens AES’s presence in East Tennessee and further establishes its position as a leading operator in the Arby’s franchise system.

For owner and CEO John Wade, the milestone reflects more than the company's expansion. It represents a long-term commitment to the Arby's brand, the people who make the business successful, and the communities in which AES Restaurant Group operates.

"When we started AES in 2004 with six restaurants, we believed there was an opportunity to build something meaningful," Wade said. "Today, with 362 restaurants across 20 states, that belief is stronger than ever. We have tremendous confidence in the Arby's brand and its future. But growth alone has never been our measure of success. Our success is defined by the strength of our restaurants, the opportunities we create for our employees, and the experience we deliver to our guests. Becoming the world's largest Arby's franchisee is an extraordinary milestone, but it also brings an even greater responsibility to deliver on those commitments every day."

As additional locations join AES Restaurant Group, the focus remains on helping their restaurant teams succeed within the organization and strengthening the guest relationships those restaurants have built.

"Reaching 362 restaurants is a tremendous accomplishment, but what matters most is how we operate those restaurants and position them for the future," said Jay Bedrosian, president and chief operating officer of AES Restaurant Group. “Seeing AES reach this point puts into perspective how far the company has come. Our responsibility is to put that experience to work across the business. We want our restaurant leaders to have the support and direction they need to run strong operations, and we want every location joining AES to benefit from the organization behind it. We are building an organization designed not simply to grow, but to grow stronger."

Beyond its restaurant operations, AES has made community engagement an important part of its corporate culture.

"Our restaurants are part of the fabric of their communities," Wade added. "Our employees live there, raise their families there, and understand the needs of their neighbors. We want our success as a company to create opportunities not only for our team members, but also for the communities that support us. That responsibility becomes even more important as we grow."