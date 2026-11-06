How To Build a Business by Empowering Others

Growth changes what a franchise owner needs from their team. At one location, an owner can remain closely involved in nearly every decision, problem, and day-to-day operation. After opening additional locations, that approach becomes increasingly difficult to sustain. At some point, growth depends less on how much an owner can personally manage and more on whether they have developed people they trust to lead alongside them.

I’ve seen that firsthand from my experience with Clean Eatz as I’ve added a second location in the Cleveland area and I am preparing to open two more. Two longtime general managers have stepped into operating partner roles, reinforcing just how much growth depends on having strong internal leaders who can grow alongside the business.

Look beyond experience when you recognize potential

One of the easiest mistakes owners make when evaluating future leaders is focusing too heavily on someone's current title or experience. Those factors matter, but they don't always tell who has the capacity to take on more responsibility over time.

Instead, pay attention to patterns of behavior. Who consistently follows through? Who steps in when something needs to be done? Who takes an interest in the success of the broader business rather than focusing exclusively on their own responsibilities?

Technical skills and operational knowledge can be developed through training and experience, but qualities like ownership, integrity, and genuine investment in the business are much harder to teach. Even when hiring for nonleadership positions, franchisees should look for candidates with the potential to grow into leadership roles.

Let leadership develop through responsibility

Recognizing potential is only the first step. People need opportunities to demonstrate what they're capable of handling. Some of the clearest signs of leadership appear before a promotion is ever discussed. Pay attention to people who volunteer for greater responsibility, step forward when challenges arise, and consistently contribute beyond what their positions require. When someone repeatedly shows that initiative, give them opportunities to take on more.

That can happen incrementally. Give someone ownership of a process, allow them to train another employee, or involve them in solving an operational challenge. As they demonstrate that they can handle more, the level of responsibility and trust can grow with them.

This becomes particularly important as a franchise business expands. An owner could serve as the primary decision-maker at one location, but that model becomes increasingly difficult to maintain across several units. Multi-unit ownership requires a franchisee to be comfortable with the fact that they don't need to make every decision or solve every problem for the business to be successful. Trusting and empowering the people around them becomes essential to growth.

Create opportunities that reflect people's contributions

There can come a point when giving someone more responsibility isn't enough. If their role has grown with the business and they've become integral to its success, their opportunities should have room to grow as well.

What that looks like will vary. It could mean a management position, oversight of multiple locations, responsibility for training and development, or in some cases, a larger stake in the business. What matters is creating a connection between contribution and advancement. People who consistently take ownership should be able to see that doing so can lead somewhere promising.

Developing leaders from within can also strengthen a business well beyond an individual promotion. People who deeply understand the operation can train other team members, share what they've learned, and help prepare others for greater responsibility. When adding locations, having leaders who can develop the next layer of the team becomes increasingly important because growth can no longer depend on the owner personally transferring that knowledge to everyone.

As a business grows, the owner's role must grow with it. Building a team capable of scaling alongside the business means recognizing potential early, creating opportunities for people to prove themselves, and rewarding those who consistently step up. When strong leaders are given the trust and opportunity to grow, they can become an essential part of what makes the next stage of the business possible.

Anna Dey is a multi-unit franchisee with Clean Eatz.