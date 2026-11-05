How to Choose a Franchise You're Passionate About Without Letting Emotion Drive the Decision

Passion can be a powerful reason to explore franchising. For me, a passion for basketball and technology initially drew me to Shoot 360, but it was intentional due diligence that ultimately gave me the confidence to go all in.

The excitement that leads someone to a franchise should not be what makes the decision for them, but the start of their evaluation. Before investing, prospective franchisees need to step back, ask difficult questions, and determine whether the opportunity makes sense financially, operationally, and personally.

Here are the four areas I believe every prospective franchisee should consider:

Treat passion as a starting point, not as a decision-maker

It’s easy to get excited about a franchise concept, especially when it connects to an industry one enjoys. Before letting that enthusiasm influence their decision, franchise prospects should talk to people who are already operating businesses in the space. They will want to talk to franchisees, but also to the people who will become their customers. What problems are they trying to solve? What frustrates them? What are they doing to address those needs?

They should then ask themselves if solving that problem motivates them. There’s a big difference between enjoying the idea of being associated with a business and being committed to solving the problem that business exists to address.

Evaluate the business model with real-world data

Building a realistic financial picture is one of the most important parts of the franchise evaluation process. Candidates shouldn’t make assumptions. They should ask the franchisor to connect them with franchisees at different operational levels, like a top-performing business, someone in the middle, and someone who is struggling. Their experiences can help one understand what the business looks like across various scenarios.

They can use this information to give them a more realistic picture of what it might take to break even, what strong performance could look like, and what challenges may affect those outcomes.

Understand the full financial investment

It’s natural to pay close attention to the largest upfront expenses, but those costs are only part of the financial picture. Make sure to get actual estimates before moving forward. Some expenses are easy to overlook, like insurance, internet and phone service, security systems, and building maintenance. Individually, these expenses may not seem significant, but collectively, they can affect the total monthly costs.

The goal is to replace estimates and assumptions with as much hard data as possible. Franchise prospects should have a clear understanding of how much capital is needed to launch, how much it may cost to operate the business, and what they need to achieve for the business to break even.

Make sure the franchise fits the long-term goals

A candidate should ask if the franchise fits the life they want to build. Can they sustain the investment if revenue falls short for six months? How would an unexpected economic downturn, personal situation, or other disruption affect their plans? These are all important questions to ask, and answer honestly before committing to the opportunity.

It is also worth considering whether the business aligns with their values. A franchise should be more than a source of income or something that looks impressive to own. Customers will see through a lack of genuine care and commitment.

Ultimately, a prospective franchisee shouldn’t become enamored with the idea of owning a particular business. They should fall in love with the problem they’re trying to solve. Passion can create interest in an opportunity, but objective research, realistic financial planning, and long-term alignment should determine whether to move forward.

Danish Majeed is a multi-unit franchisee with Shoot 360 locations in Lynnwood, Kirkland, Kent, and Renton, Washington.