Boxer Paul To Open More Dog Haus Locations

Paul, the professional boxer and businessman, is rapidly expanding his franchise portfolio with plans to open 10 Dog Haus locations by the end of 2025. This time, Paul isn't the only one making moves: His inner circle is also investing in the craft-casual brand, marking another milestone in Dog Haus' nationwide growth.

Since unveiling his 25-unit deal last year and role as a member of Dog Haus' board of directors, Paul has opened three locations in Texas, including Arlington, San Antonio (Bandera Oaks), Houston (Missouri City), with Dallas (Richardson) expected to open this April. Paul is pursuing new developments this year across Florida, Ohio, and Puerto Rico, where he currently resides. Puerto Rican professional boxer Amanda Serrano will also partner with Jake for Dog Haus' first Puerto Rico location.

"I am beyond pumped to continue to share my passion for food with the community, especially in my home of Dorado, Puerto Rico," Paul said. "It's been amazing seeing the brand grow, and now I get to share some of my favorite meals with the people I live alongside every day. It's not just about business; it's about building something special in the community that I care so much about."

As a member of Dog Haus' board of directors, Paul plays a key part in shaping the company's strategic vision and driving its future growth. In his inner circle, Paul's business partner and fellow Dog Haus board member, Nakisa Bidarian, will be developing a location in Atlanta. Paul's chief operating officer, Marcos Guerrero, will debut the brand in Miami with a new restaurant, and Paul's trainer and nutritionist, Chef Eric Triliegi, intends to open in Tennessee.

Now, the brand will invite new franchisees to get in on the action, launching area development deals where entrepreneurs can partner with Paul to bring the award-winning concept to new markets.

Paul will be developing 20 stores in 20 different trade areas across the county over the next two years from coast to coast. Each trade area offers an opportunity for experienced operators to partner with Paul on a marquee store in a marquee location. In addition to the co-owned store with Jake, a partnership with him entails a 10-unit area development deal for the surrounding area.

"Why do 20 stores when we can do over 200 stores?" Paul says.

"We didn't just grow in 2024; we owned 2024 thanks to our focus on the fundamentals and an exciting partnership with Jake Paul," said Dog Haus CEO Michael Montagano. "It's an honor to see not only Jake, but also his team deeply invested in Dog Haus, taking significant strides to expand our presence across the country."