Parranto To Open 4 Batteries Plus Units

Pierre Parranto has signed on to open four Batteries Plus stores across Hawaii's four largest islands, starting with a location in Honolulu on Oahu. The first location is set to open by the end of the year. This will be the brand's first foray into the Aloha State.

A seasoned business leader with deep roots in Hawaii's entrepreneurial community, Parranto sees Batteries Plus as a vital addition to the state's retail and commercial landscape. With a background in launching and operating businesses across multiple industries, including medical supply and retail, Parranto recognized the growing demand for reliable battery and power solutions across Hawaii, particularly in commercial sectors, like healthcare, hospitality, and marine services.

"As a business owner, I was a customer in need, and I was actively searching for a dependable battery supplier when I came across Batteries Plus," Parranto said. "The franchise model immediately stood out; it offers a strong support system and fills a critical need in Hawaii. Businesses and residents require reliable power solutions, and I'm excited to introduce a trusted national brand that provides both quality products and top-tier service."

Beyond retail, Parranto aims to leverage Batteries Plus' extensive commercial offerings to support industries across the islands, including local boat captains, restaurants, and car rental businesses. He also plans to focus on team development, emphasizing a workplace culture that fosters employee growth and long-term retention.

"I care deeply about my team and my community," Parranto said. "With Batteries Plus, I'm excited to build a strong network of expertise that not only provides the essentials, but also creates jobs and brings a local business touch to Hawaii's close-knit communities."

The company's entry into Hawaii marks another key milestone as it works toward having locations in all 50 states and beyond this year.

"Expanding into Hawaii is a major milestone for Batteries Plus, and we're thrilled to welcome Pierre to our franchise family," said Victor Daher, vice president of global franchise development at Batteries Plus. "His entrepreneurial background, deep understanding of the local business landscape, and commitment to community make him an excellent fit for our brand. As we continue to grow both domestically and internationally, partnerships like this strengthen our ability to provide power expertise while reinforcing our reputation as an industry leader."