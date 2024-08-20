 Alabama Franchisee Signs Development Deal with Curry Up Now
By: Kerry Pipes | 154 Reads | 1 Shares

Alabama-based entrepreneur Jignesh Patel has struck up a deal to bring Curry Up Now restaurants to Alabama. Patel is a Raceway franchisee who was attracted to Curry Up Now’s Indian fast-casual cuisine and concept. He’ll start with three locations in the Birmingham area and has plans to expand further into Jefferson and Shelby Counties.

“Curry Up Now is pioneering in the Indian casual space. There aren’t really any well branded and easy to operate Indian casual concepts out there, and it's exciting to bring something like Curry Up Now to Birmingham,” said Patel, who also has a background in the hospitality industry. “The food is amazing and there are so many innovative options on the menu. The process is streamlined to the point where even a cashier can prepare the food, which speaks to how efficiently the system operates.”

Curry Up Now has made a name for itself since its founding on the West Coast in 2009. The brand has headed east and now has several locations throughout the Southeast U.S., with its latest opening in Durham, North Carolina.

Curry Up Now founder Akash Kapoor said, “We’ve successfully opened multiple locations in Georgia and North Carolina, and are now thrilled to continue our expansion into Alabama and the rest of the Southeast with Jignesh.  We can’t wait to feed our Cali-Indian eats to the people in Birmingham.”

Published: August 20th, 2024

