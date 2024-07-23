 Bill Edwards Shares His Global Franchising Expertise
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Bill Edwards Shares His Global Franchising Expertise

By: Kevin Behan | 226 Reads | 1 Shares

Bill Edwards Shares His Global Franchising Expertise

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#112, July 9, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

The World's Most Livable Cities

The World's Richest Countries in 2024

The State of the Consumer in 2024: What's Now and What's Next

Which Countries Have the Highest Corporate Tax Rates in the G20?

American Stocks Are Consuming Global Markets

Europeans Feel the Happiest and Most Respected in the World

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and six business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website.

Published: July 23rd, 2024

Share this Feature

McAlister's Deli
SPONSORED CONTENT
McAlister's Deli
SPONSORED CONTENT
McAlister's Deli
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Angry Crab Shack
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Motel 6
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Perspire Sauna Studio™
The hottest new franchise is here (literally 150°). Perspire has developed, formulated and tested the most superior infrared sauna studio model...
Request Info
Learn More
Hooters
Invest in a legacy brand with 40 years of experience serving up crave-able food in a fun environment. Here’s all you need to know
Cash Required:
$1,500,000
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters