Couple Signs 5-Unit Batteries Plus Deal

Husband and wife Liz and Jay McKee signed a deal to own and operate five Batteries Plus stores across West Texas.

"We could not be more excited to be joining the Batteries Plus family," Liz McKee said. "Odessa is a metropolis that just continues to grow, and there is nothing like Batteries Plus in our community, so there is a tremendous opportunity to be able to fill a void for our neighbors when it comes to battery needs and phone repair. We are looking forward to opening our doors and serving the community."

For the past 40 years, Jay McKee spent his career working in the oil and gas industry in California, New Mexico, and, most recently, Texas after moving back to the state where he was born and raised. Liz McKee spent more than three decades in direct sales.

The couple anticipates the first location to open in Odessa by the end of the first quarter of 2025. That store will be followed by openings in Midland, Lubbock, Abilene, and Big Spring.

"Adding hardworking entrepreneurs like Liz and Jay to the Batteries Plus team is extremely exciting for us, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence across the state of Texas," said Joe Malmuth, chief development officer. "We already have a strong presence in East Texas, so being able to enter the West Texas market is a nice milestone for Batteries Plus as we continue to be a leader in the industry."