Employer News and Trends for July 2024
Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.
NLRB's Decision To Drop Joint-Employer Effort is a "Landmark Victory"
Economists Wonder How Much US Labor Market Will Cool
New Overtime Pay Rule Set To Boost US Workers' Earnings
SCOTUS Ruling Poses Challenges for Department of Labor Overtime Rule
US Economy Added $206,000 Jobs in June
Walmart and McDonald's Turn Job Training into College Credits
Six Ways California's New Minimum Wage for Fast Food Workers Will Hurt Franchisees and Consumers
US Labor Market Steadily Easing Despite Rise in Job Openings
District Court To Reconsider Department of Labor's Rule for Retirement Plans
US Workers Are Now Less Inclined To Quit
How To Onboard So Employees Will Stay
Study Reveals How Much California Minimum Wage Affects Restaurants
