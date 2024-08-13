Entrepreneurs Sign 10-Unit Dave's Hot Chicken Deal

Established entrepreneurs and business partners, Danny Costa, Michael Costa, and Jonathan Wise, along with Raj Patel, who already owns seven Dave's Hot Chicken units across Chicago and Indiana, signed a multi-unit agreement to open 10 Dave's Hot Chicken locations over the next five years across Pittsburgh.

The Costas and Wise, who own and operate 75 Dunkin' locations in Pennsylvania and Maine, along with Patel, who owns and operates more than 100 franchise locations with McAlister's Deli and Dunkin', are significant figures in the business ownership landscape. The team is highly focused on substantial growth with Dave's and remains actively involved in the operations.

"I've always believed in leading by example and ensuring that each location is effectively set up operationally to thrive," Danny Costa said. "Our expansion into Pittsburgh marks another milestone in our ambitious growth trajectory. As soon as we met the corporate team, we knew we had to get involved with the concept. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to bring something truly unique to the local community."

With the team's proven track record of success and dedication to quality, Pittsburgh residents can anticipate an exceptional dining experience at each new Dave's Hot Chicken location.

"We're thrilled to continue growing alongside Raj and Danny," said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken. "With this expansion into Pittsburgh, we're confident the local community will cherish the new spots as their hot chicken haven. We're eager to see the success Raj and Danny experience in Pennsylvania."