Estes To Open 2 Salata Salad Kitchen Units

Texas entrepreneur Stephanie Estes inked a multi-unit agreement to build Salata Salad Kitchen units in Waco and Temple.

Estes spent 15 years in Los Angeles managing premium event spaces. She opened and operated two renowned venues, loftSEVEN Penthouse and OUE Skyspace, which played host to high-profile events. When evaluating her next career step, she saw franchising with a brand as the perfect opportunity to combine her business experience with her commitment to healthier lifestyles.

"As a longtime fan of the brand, I've always loved Salata's unique, customizable approach to healthy eating," Estes said. "When I moved back to Texas, I saw a real need for more health-conscious dining options in Temple and Waco, and Salata was the perfect fit to fill that gap. I'm excited to bring healthier dining options to these communities, especially in a way that allows guests to truly customize their meals. Salata's commitment to fresh, wholesome ingredients aligns with my values, and I can't wait to share that with the people in my hometown and beyond."

Estes' new locations in Temple and Waco are a testament to Salata's ongoing mission to expand its footprint while staying true to its Texas origins.

"Texas is the heart of Salata, and we're proud to continue our growth in dynamic communities like Temple and Waco," said Michele Maerz, president of Salata. "Stephanie embodies the passion, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to wellness that define our brand. We're confident she will not only excel in bringing our fresh and nutritious dining options to these vibrant markets but also help us further our mission of making healthy living more accessible in our home state."