Friends To Open 6 Batteries Plus Units

Friends and business partners, Duane Carmouche, Mitch Matthews, and Mohamad Zeidan, signed an agreement to develop six new units of Batteries Plus in Louisiana. The first store will open in Alexandria by the end of the year.

Carmouche, who is Alexandria-born and raised, is continuing his entrepreneurial journey with Batteries Plus after spending the past 20 years as a Jani King franchisee. Prior to his investment as a franchisee, he spent 16 years in law enforcement as a police officer and federal corrections officer.

"We are excited to join the Batteries Plus family," Carmouche said. "There is nothing like this in the area currently, and we are ready to make Batteries Plus a staple within the community. This came at the right time, and our combined business experience will put us in a position to continue the growth of the brand throughout the state."

Matthews began his career at 17 in the oil fields before becoming a car salesman in 2016. He worked his way up to general manager. Additionally, Matthews has been an entrepreneur in his own right through opening an insurance agency, car lot, and Stor-Mor Portable Buildings.

"When my daughter needed a car battery in 2023, I sent her to the local Batteries Plus in Carencro and was impressed with their service and product selection," Matthews said. "Our expertise, combined with our plethora of products and services, will put us in a position to power our customers' lives to meet every need."

Since moving to the Alexandria community in 2002, Zeidan has owned and operated two used car dealerships.

"I am thrilled to be a part of helping to grow the Alexandria community, the place I've called home for the last two decades," Zeidan said.

The trio is anticipating the first location to open in Alexandria by the end of 2024. The remainder would come over the next couple of years once the first is off the ground. Those additional locations will be spread throughout Louisiana.

"We're thrilled to have Duane, Mitch, and Mohamad join our franchise system and to grow the Batteries Plus brand in Louisiana," said Joe Malmuth, chief development officer with Batteries Plus. "We already have 10 locations throughout the state, and our continued expansion in the Louisiana market is in the safe and capable hands of franchise and business veterans."