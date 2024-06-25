 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, June 2024
Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, June 2024

By: Kevin Behan | 298 Reads |

Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, June 2024

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#110, June 11, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here.

The Dollar is the Strongest Since the 1980's. Can it last?

The Great Global Rate Cut Cycle is Going To Be a Bumpy Ride

Asia and Mideast Dominate Latest Port Performance Rankings

The World's Largest Shopping Mall is about to Get Even Bigger

Irish Fast Food Chain's Victory Over McDonald's To Use Big Mac Name

The Top Six Economies by Share of Global GDP

The Food Court is Back

Brand Global News Section: Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, Jimmy John's, McDonald's, and Starbucks 

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: June 25th, 2024

