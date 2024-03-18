How UFG's Customer Experience Drives Franchisee Profits

We asked Taylor Gregory, Director of Marketing at United Franchise Group (UFG), “How does your brand’s customer experience drive franchisee profits?”

Customer experience is integral to driving franchisee profits within any franchise system and is our top priority at United Franchise Group (UFG). Our mission statement is, “We have one customer: our franchisee. When they are successful, we are successful.” That said, the success of our franchise owners is paramount to us, and we’re constantly innovating to ensure we’re providing them with unparalleled support, training, and resources to aid them in operating a profitable business.

Overseeing 11 diverse franchise brands within our Starpoint Brands division, the target customer can look different for each one, but there are core pillars of the customer experience that translate brand to brand: quality, reliability, and value. In an increasingly saturated and automated business landscape, we’ve found that these pillars are key differentiators for us and set the foundation for our franchise owners’ success.

At the heart of Starpoint Brands is our dedication to making our customers’ communities better places to live while supporting small local businesses. No matter who the customer is, each of our brands offers a high-touch customer experience that prioritizes quality, independent of the brand, product, or service – whether it be a custom vehicle wrap from Signarama, a new hire kit from Fully Promoted, catering from The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, or consulting from Exit Factor. Providing exceptional quality is the cornerstone of our customer experience and helps to drive franchise owner profits at a foundational level.

Within UFG, we’ve strategically developed a robust ecosystem designed to benefit our franchise owners and help drive their profits. Having a well-established and reputable family of brands that provide their own unique solutions to businesses and consumers, we have more mass purchasing power than a smaller franchise system or single brand would. Also, the size of our ecosystem gives us the opportunity to leverage industry-leading tools (technologies, software, and applications) and vendors (public relations, marketing, and web developers) that make our franchise owners’ lives easier and give the end-user customer a better experience.

Additionally, there are incredible synergies within each of our brands, and we encourage all our 1,600+ franchise owners to do business with the other brands within our network. For example, a new Venture X franchisee opening their first co-working space will have needs as a business owner. When they need a sign for their new location, they can call Signarama. For their grand opening, they will need promotional items to give away which they can get from Fully Promoted. For events, they can order catering from Graze Craze, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, or Cannoli Kitchen Pizza. Eventually, when they’re thinking about selling their business, they can work with Exit Factor to maximize its value and then use Transworld Business Advisors to handle the transaction. This is just one example of the ecosystem at play, and the benefits that our franchise owners receive are the same for end-customers.

We’ve set a high standard for our customer experience across all brands so that when a customer comes into any one of our locations globally, they’re met with the highest level of personalized care and unmatched value. By combining our quality products and services with the resources we have at UFG, we provide local communities with reliable grassroots solutions that cater to their unique needs.