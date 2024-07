International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for July 

Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your July look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities:

Body Fit Training Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Scandinavia

Curio Collection by Hilton Opens New Hotel in Opatija, Croatia

Duck Donuts Opens First Location in Philippines

Gong Cha Signs 30-Unit Agreement for Puerto Rico with Large Multi-Brand Operator

Hilton To Surpass 300 Hotels in Caribbean and Latin America by 2027

Hyatt Grows in Germany with Purchase of Linder Portfolio

Marco's Pizza Opens First Location in Mexico

PayMore Secures 120-Unit Deal To Expand in China

Restaurant Brands International Unveils $45 Million Investment To Build in China

School of Rock Looks to Expand with Franchise Opportunities in Toronto, Ontario