 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for June 
By: Kevin Behan

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your June look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Costa Coffee Reopens London Store with Modern Renovation

Crepe Delicious To Open First Store in Norway

Hand & Stone Expands Footprint in Ontario with New Spa in Waterloo

KFC Thailand Celebrates 40th Anniversary with "Kentucky Town Bangkok" Pop-Up Event

Marriott Expanding Footprint in France with 10 New Openings Through 2025

Mathnasium Expands to Romania with 25 New Centers

Phenix Salon Suites Opens New Locations in Nottingham and Liverpool

Reshift Media Targeting Worldwide Expansion

Sylvan Learning Franchise Owners Awarded Saskatchewan Territory with Center in Regina

Venture X Challenges the Shared Workplace Franchising Sector

Published: June 24th, 2024

