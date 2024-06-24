International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for June
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your June look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Costa Coffee Reopens London Store with Modern Renovation
Crepe Delicious To Open First Store in Norway
Hand & Stone Expands Footprint in Ontario with New Spa in Waterloo
KFC Thailand Celebrates 40th Anniversary with "Kentucky Town Bangkok" Pop-Up Event
Marriott Expanding Footprint in France with 10 New Openings Through 2025
Mathnasium Expands to Romania with 25 New Centers
Phenix Salon Suites Opens New Locations in Nottingham and Liverpool
Reshift Media Targeting Worldwide Expansion
Sylvan Learning Franchise Owners Awarded Saskatchewan Territory with Center in Regina
Venture X Challenges the Shared Workplace Franchising Sector
