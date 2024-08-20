Jack in the Box Updates App To Support Customer Loyalty and Increase Digital Sales

Jack in the Box Inc. will release an updated version of its customer app in September with the plan of increasing digital sales growth from 14 percent to 20 percent of sales after the launch. The redesigned app will provide a greater customer experience and personal experience for its guests along with targeted loyalty offerings.

The new app is part of a new point-of-sale rollout that will include customer loyalty programs and technology as the franchise plans its expansion. The POS system includes kiosk capability that supports the customer loyalty program and includes enhanced inventory and labor management, along with AI to reduce operating costs and improve speed.

Jack in the Box plans to have the point of sale system at approximately 450 restaurants by the end of the year and be fully integrated by 2025. Over the next year, the brand is eyeing an expansion into the Chicago market and Florida in 2025.

“We plan to rapidly enter this key market with a plan to open up to 10 company locations in fiscal year 2025, with an eye on partnering with franchisees to continue to expand in the market with significant growth potential,” said Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. “This, in addition to our entry into Florida in 2025, sets us up for an exciting year for the brand and our team is ready to make it happen.”

Earlier this year, Jack in the Box Inc. announced plans to modernize all of its Jack in the Box and Del Taco restaurants with cloud-based omnichannel capabilities. Franchisees will have access to Notify, a real-time mobile reporting app, which delivers labor, product, sales, and store data using AI and machine learning. The software is designed to help franchisees more efficiently manage operations and labor based on peaks and valleys of demand.

“We’re building for growth,” said Doug Cook, senior VP and CTO of Jack in the Box Inc. “Investing in this technology is key to our expansion strategy, increasing connections across ordering channels, geographies, and brands. I can’t think of anything we want to do in the next five years that doesn’t revolve around this platform.”

Company officials hope the increased efficiency can offset the impact of California's new minimum wage law, which went into effect on April 1. In its third quarter earnings report, Jack in the Box posted a same-store sales decline of 2.2%, and Del Taco’s same-store sales were down 3.9% in the period.

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, Jack in the Box operates and franchises Jack in the Box, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco, the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the U.S., with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

