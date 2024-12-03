Mother and Son Sign 10-Unit Perkins Griddle & Go Deal

Lisa Dalton and Anthony Degrande, a mother-son duo who bring years of business expertise, signed a 10-unit deal to own and operate Perkins Griddle & Go units in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The Degrande family, lifelong residents of Monmouth County, were drawn to Perkins American Food Co. after decades of fond memories with the brand.

"I have always loved Perkins. When I saw the opportunity to bring the brand back to our area, I knew it was the right move," Dalton said. "We considered other franchises, but Perkins has always had a special place in my heart—it's like coming home. With this new Griddle & Go concept, it feels fresh, exciting, and just what the community needs."

Echoing her enthusiasm, Degrande said, "We've always been about great service and building strong teams, so when we learned more about Perkins updated technology and streamlined operations with Griddle & Go, it felt like the perfect fit. The smaller, more efficient footprint allows us to adapt to today's market needs. We're excited to build something that blends tradition with innovation."

The concept features a streamlined design and an elevated cafe experience within a compact footprint, prioritizing convenience.

"Lisa and Anthony's passion for the Perkins brand and their dedication to the community align perfectly with what we are looking for in franchisees," said Mike Ackley, director of franchise marketing and development at Perkins American Food Co. "This expansion marks a significant milestone for Perkins Griddle & Go, and we are confident that our timeless concept and exceptional dining experience will resonate deeply with New Jersey residents."

The family plans to open their first location in Monmouth County by October 2025 with hopes to accelerate the timeline.

"We're ready to hit the ground running," Degrande said. "As soon as construction is complete, we'll be welcoming guests, offering jobs, and creating a gathering place for the community."