Partners Bringing Dill Dinkers to Maryland and Delaware Markets

Alex Kukich, Bob Flynn, and Stella Vavas Sabracos met at a Dill Dinkers Discovery Day and quickly recognized that together they could bring the indoor pickleball concept to markets in Maryland and Delaware. Their new development deal with the brand calls for at least 30 locations with a specific focus on the Delaware and Maryland beach towns.

Kukich has an advertising and marketing technology background, and Flynn and Vavas Sabracos own real estate companies, a law practice, a property development company, and a software startup. Their business experience and passion for pickleball equips them to lead the Maryland and Delaware regional development of Dill Dinkers.

“We were drawn to pickleball because of its strong community spirit and the positive atmosphere on the courts,” said Kukich. “We were all united by our shared enthusiasm for the brand and I joined the Dill Dinkers team for its passionate leadership, excellent brand reputation, and scalability. We are excited to provide an inclusive environment where players of all skill levels can enjoy the game of pickleball.”

The partners are already finalizing two leases in Maryland and anticipating the opening of their first location in Cockeysville, Maryland in August. As regional developers, the group is seeking local franchise owner candidates for each pickleball club.

Dill Dinkers has five company-owned locations in Maryland and Virginia, and since beginning its franchise program last September, has signed developers in Texas, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Connecticut, South Carolina, Arizona, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, totaling more than 260 committed locations.