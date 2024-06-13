Q&A with 2nd-Gen Sport Clips Franchisee Spencer Chamberlain

Name: Spencer Chamberlain

Title: Team Leader

Brand: Sport Clips

Units: 41

Years in franchising: 13

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

Service brands are people-focused, so we don’t have to worry about a factory somewhere abroad undercutting us. We chose a franchise because we didn’t have any experience in this industry but felt the concept was a great opportunity in our region.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I’m second generation, so the brand selection was done before, but I chose to join the family organization because it was something I understood and felt like I could have an impact. Dealing with the franchisor has been straightforward and often enjoyable. My father was an existing Sport Clips Area Developer. I started in the area development department with an entry level position handing event activation and marketing.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

The most important skill is understanding people, which will help you get your team to execute with excellence. Knowing the different systems will allow you to scale. One example is an identity platform. Once you have that set up, you can use forms and automation to create your own service ticket platform without paying for a separate service. We also use this to keep our payroll department informed about new hires without the front line staffers needing a separate account for the software.

There are lots of online courses you can take (YouTube, LinkedIn) that will teach how database management works, so you can learn some easy ways to reduce headaches and redundancy.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

Service brands require less dependence on external factors. They provide a greater impact on your client experience and the ability to differentiate. We aren't worried about something that happens on a shipping lane in another country. Our people can cut hair without any outside concerns as long as we provide a clean and comfortable environment to work.

Are you considering adding a second brand? If so, what would you look for?

When I examine other concepts, I am looking for things that will use more of my existing infrastructure and allow me to focus more of my time on growth. Finding other service brands that allow me to use my knowledge of recruiting allows me to skip one major barrier of entry in most of those industries.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

People should heavily research the service that they are pursuing. In our case, it may be getting a lot of haircuts or seeing what the experience is like waxing your eyebrows. Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of the competition is key to understanding the areas where you will see easier success.