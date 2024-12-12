Q&A with Bodybar Pilates Franchisees Shannon Handy and Luke Dreiling

Name: Shannon Handy and Luke Dreiling

Title: Co-owners

Brands: Bodybar Pilates

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 2

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

Luke: My background in fitness spans more than 15 years, during which I've managed and helped open numerous fitness studios. My passion for Pilates and my extensive experience in the industry made it a natural choice to franchise with a fitness brand. I believe in the style of fitness we offer at Bodybar Pilates, and franchising provided a platform to bring this effective and accessible workout to more communities.

Shannon: Coming from a corporate background, I wanted to transition into something that aligned with my passion for wellness. Pilates has been a personal part of my life for over 25 years due to its rehabilitative benefits, and franchising with Bodybar Pilates allowed us to quickly and effectively establish multiple studios. The franchise model provided the support we needed to enter the market swiftly while ensuring we maintained high standards.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

Luke: I had been aware of Bodybar Pilates from my time managing other fitness studios. The brand’s approach to Pilates, its aesthetic, and the quality of its equipment really resonated with me. When Shannon and I began discussing business opportunities, Bodybar Pilates stood out for its innovative and community-driven approach, making it the perfect fit for us.

Shannon: After meeting Luke, who was my master trainer, we quickly realized our shared passion for Pilates. We conducted a thorough market analysis and evaluated several options. Bodybar Pilates' young and nimble structure allowed us to have some influence in shaping our studios while benefiting from the established franchise model, making it the ideal choice for our venture.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

Luke: Anticipating industry trends and developing talent are crucial. You need to recognize what's sustainable and beneficial in the long term while also being adaptable. Additionally, education and continuous professional development are key to building trust and ensuring that staff feel valued and have growth opportunities.

Shannon: Running a successful fitness franchise requires strong business acumen and project management skills. It's essential to operate with a data-driven mindset, ensuring that decisions are informed by reliable metrics. Building and leading a strong team is also critical, and we prioritize transparency and shared goals within our management structure.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

Shannon: Choosing a service brand like Bodybar Pilates allows you to directly impact the well-being of your community. The service you provide is personal, fostering deeper relationships with clients. The brand's focus on community engagement also helps create a loyal customer base that supports sustained growth.

Luke: A service brand like Bodybar Pilates enables you to offer a valuable, consistent experience to clients. We’ve been able to create an environment where people feel connected and supported. This connection drives customer retention and long-term success.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Shannon: Community involvement is at the heart of our marketing strategy. We actively participate in local events, offer free classes, and support local charities. We also partner with small, women-owned businesses and businesses owned by people of color to help them gain visibility. This grassroots approach, combined with professional online marketing, has been key to our success.

Luke: We focus on building real, tangible connections with our community. Beyond traditional marketing, we’ve created a space where our members feel like they belong. We host social events and maintain a strong presence in the local community, which helps us build a loyal client base that values what we offer.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Luke: It’s essential to have or hire someone with a deep understanding of the service you’re providing. In the fitness industry, that means having someone who truly understands the specific discipline you're offering. Professional online marketing is also crucial. Your online presence needs to be polished and effective to stand out in a crowded market.

Shannon: Passion is important, but it’s equally critical to be data-driven. Let the numbers guide your decisions and be willing to adapt when necessary. Ensure you have a clear understanding of your market, and don't underestimate the value of strong community connections. They can be a significant differentiator in your success.