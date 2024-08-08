Q&A with Service Brands Multi-Unit Franchisee Michael Dore

Name: Michael Dore

Title: Managing Partner

Brands: K9 Resorts

Units: 3 open, 1 under construction, 4 in the future

Years in franchising: 5 years



Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand? In the busy world that we live in, everyone places a very high value on their time. By being with a service brand you are able to help people streamline their days and make their time a little more enjoyable by offering great customer service. People are also much more likely to return if you offer great service which is a very controllable part of your business.



How did you choose the sector and brand you did? I've always loved dogs. When I got my dog Niles about 9 years ago my wife and I both worked and we needed a place for him to go during the day to burn off energy. We ended up finding out about dog daycare and boarding and thought it was a great business. As I started exploring brands I found K9 and it was just where I wanted to be. In the luxury end of the market offering great service and a great product as that is what people desire for their dogs.



What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising? In service brand franchising you really need to be able to focus on the customer and what their needs are. You aren't just selling a retail product you are selling yourself, your staff, and your facility.



What are the advantages to choosing a service brand? With a service brand you can be very successful by focusing on the basics and offering your customer a truly "Wow" experience. It allows you to dictate a lot of your own results. If you consistently offer great customer service you will grow an extremely loyal customer base. These people will become your advocates in the community recommending you to other customers and allowing you to expand your business faster.



What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand? I would recommend everyone to first consider if customer service is truly a passion of theirs and if so a service brand may be a great fit. I think with any company it always makes sense to align your passion and personality with the job. The more passionate you are about helping others to make their days and lives better the better a service brand will be for you and the more successful you will be.