Service Brand Deals Added at the Start of Autumn

By: Kevin Behan | 210 Reads | 1 Shares

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Altitude Trampoline Park Announces Partnership with Intelliplay

A Place at Home Expands Franchise Business Coach Team

Assisted Living Locators Opens Kansas City Location

D1 Training Names Shad Meier as Vice President of Construction Management

Dill Dinkers Celebrates Growth with Five New Regional Development Deals

Hand & Stone Opens New Franchise in Boca Raton-Del Mar Village, Florida

Hounds Town USA Opens First Kentucky Location

Joshua Tree Experts Expands Franchise Footprint to Central New Jersey

Maaco in Union, New Jersey Paints Vehicles for Streaming Series Premiering This Fall

Tint World Adds New Location in Tucson, Arizona

Two Maids Announces Newest Location in Ft. Collins, Colorado

Upgrade Labs Opens New Location in Park City

Waxxpot Launches Newest Salon in Grove City, Ohio

