Service Brand Deals Added at the Start of Autumn
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Altitude Trampoline Park Announces Partnership with Intelliplay
A Place at Home Expands Franchise Business Coach Team
Assisted Living Locators Opens Kansas City Location
D1 Training Names Shad Meier as Vice President of Construction Management
Dill Dinkers Celebrates Growth with Five New Regional Development Deals
Hand & Stone Opens New Franchise in Boca Raton-Del Mar Village, Florida
Hounds Town USA Opens First Kentucky Location
Joshua Tree Experts Expands Franchise Footprint to Central New Jersey
Maaco in Union, New Jersey Paints Vehicles for Streaming Series Premiering This Fall
Tint World Adds New Location in Tucson, Arizona
Two Maids Announces Newest Location in Ft. Collins, Colorado
Upgrade Labs Opens New Location in Park City
Waxxpot Launches Newest Salon in Grove City, Ohio
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$400,000