Service Brands Keep on Growing in March!
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Ace Hardware and ServiceMaster Brands Announce Multi-Year Agreement
Batteries Plus Signs Area Development Agreement in Phoenix with MarLu Investment Group
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens New Location in Santa Rosa, California
Celebree School Inks 5-Unit Development Agreement with Its Largest Franchisee for Raleigh, NC
Code Ninjas Inks Deal with The Keith Bell Opportunity Central (OC) in Forney, Texas
Hounds Town USA Opens Latest Location in Las Vegas Region
Joshua Tree Experts Expands in Pennsylvania with Father/Son Team
Kinderdance 20-Year Franchisee Expands in Contra Costa County, California
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Ventura County, California
RSVP Direct Mail Advertising Expands Marketing Services to Boise, Idaho
Season 2 Consign Announces Its First Multi-Unit Franchisees
The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Franchise in Smithtown, New York
The Dog Stop Announces Newest Location Coming to Baton Rouge
The Little Gym International To Expand into Florham Park, New Jersey
Upgrade Labs Set To Open in Austin in Mid-May
