Team To Open 14 Gameday Men's Health Units

By: M. Scott Morris | 220 Reads | 1 Shares

Jay Valentine, Tom Humphries, and A.J. and Richard Nassar, alongside Medical Director Dr. Stephen Friedman, teamed up to open a total of 14 Gameday Men's Health franchises, including two in the Naples, Florida,  area, two in Bonita Springs, Florida, two in Rochester, New York, and eight additional units throughout southwest Florida. One of the Naples' units will be the brand's 100th franchise location.

"Franchise FastLane and Gameday were both very thorough in presenting the proformas and financials of the concept, and we knew it was a really good opportunity," Valentine said. "Our partners were impressed with the low number of employees needed as well as the way the business partnership is set up for success. When we do well, they do well."

Gameday Men's Health is a health clinic that focuses on four common areas of male concern: low testosterone, erectile dysfunction and enhancement, weight loss, and vitamin therapy. Gameday's business model is predicated on a membership plan that provides patients with a personalized men's wellness program based on their individual health needs and goals.

"Opening our 100th Gameday location is a significant achievement for our system because it validates the vision we've created for helping every man feel his absolute best," said Gameday Men's Health Founder and CEO Evan Miller. "This clearly demonstrates that our brand is having a substantial impact on men's health while also ensuring the success of our franchisees and paving the way for future growth and expansion across the U.S."

Gameday's medical clinics are designed to look and feel like being in a "man cave" environment. Patients are encouraged to relax and enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks while they await complimentary testosterone testing and prostate specific antigen (PSA) screening results in as little as 15 minutes.

Published: September 3rd, 2024

