Thomas To Expand Layne's Chicken Fingers in Texas

Whataburger franchisee Taylor Thomas signed on to open 25 units of Layne's Chicken Fingers across East Texas. He plans to open the first location in Tyler by the end of the year with the rest following over the coming decade.

Thomas' introduction to the entrepreneurial world started with a Whataburger franchise that his father purchased back in 1989. "After I earned my master's degree in 2016, I joined the family business with a vision to expand," he said. "Once we maxed out our territory, it was time to find a new brand that aligned with our aspirations for growth and community connection."

As someone intimately familiar with the restaurant industry, Thomas knew there was no shortage of options.

"When we first started looking, we were only looking at major brands," Thomas said. "But we realized that the bigger the brand, the more likely that family-owned atmosphere goes away. There was a disconnect there. We want to feel like we can bounce off ideas and help the whole brand grow. The restaurant business isn't easy—it never has been. So, it's important to have that collaboration between the franchisee and franchisor."

The introduction to Layne's Chicken Fingers came to Thomas serendipitously. "We were out eating one night, and one of our buddies brought up Layne's," he said. "We didn't even know the brand. We went to check it out, started talking with the team, visited some locations in Dallas, and fell in love with the product. It was really everything we were after."

Overall, Thomas said his decision to partner with Layne's was driven by three main criteria: simplicity, quality and a focus on family.

"We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to the Layne's family as he embarks on this exciting venture in East Texas," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer of Layne's Chicken Fingers. "His extensive experience in the franchise industry and dedication to excellence are exactly what we look for in our partners. Together, we are looking forward to making Layne's a beloved household name in East Texas and beyond."