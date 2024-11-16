Turning Point: MUFC Is for Franchisees Poised for Growth

I vividly remember my first year at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC). Back then, it was a small, intimate gathering—nothing like the large-scale event it has become today. I was a modest Captain D’s franchisee, trying to find my footing in the franchising world. A close friend, who was a Church’s Texas Chicken franchisee, reached out and invited me to join him in Las Vegas. That decision was a turning point in my growth as a franchisee.

At that early MUFC, with fewer than 100 people in attendance, I met with principals from much larger franchise groups—both franchisees and franchisors. The networking and knowledge sharing that took place were invaluable. Those one-on-one interactions gave me insights and strategies that helped shape the trajectory of my business.

Fast forward to today: While MUFC has grown exponentially with more than 2,000 participants expected this year, the value of the connections you can make has only strengthened. You might not be able to meet everyone in a single day, but the access to industry leaders, innovative concepts, and new ideas has never been more robust.

As a franchisee, I wear many hats, including real estate developer, legal advisor, and financial planner. When I attend a conference, I mandate that I take home at least one actionable nugget—something that justifies the investment of time, travel, and resources. That’s why I always mark my calendar for the annual MUFC. It’s not just about attending; it’s about ensuring that every member of my team who attends brings back their own nugget to justify the ROI on their time.

There is no better conference for franchisees poised for growth. MUFC offers something for everyone, whether you’re a small franchise owner or part of a large, publicly traded franchisor. In one place, MUFC encourages important conversations about funding, development, technology, and legal issues. Most importantly, it creates crucial connections between franchisees and franchisors.

This conference has played a significant role in my professional journey, and I know it can do the same for you. I encourage you to join us in Las Vegas this spring. The connections you make and the insights you gain could be the catalyst that drives your business to new heights.

Sincerely,

David Ostrowe

MUFC 2025 Chair