Virentes Partners Group To Open 22 Shipley Do-Nuts Units

The hospitality arm of private investment platform Virentes Partners Group will expand Shipley Don-Nuts' presence in Florida and Tennessee under a 22-unit franchise agreement.

Virentes operates multiple franchise brands through its subsidiary, Virentes Hospitality. Its development agreement with Shipley is the brand's largest commitment inked in 2024.

"We exhaustively researched dozens of franchise concepts to expand our hospitality portfolio, and Shipley came out on top with craveable and highly differentiated products and an outstanding leadership team," said Virentes Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer Jim D'Aquila. "The Shipley team is committed to the brand and to franchisee success with exceptional unit economics, a strong business model, and opportunities for growth. Shipley's products are the finest in the category, and their 'Make Life Delicious' slogan rings true with the millions that have experienced the brand."

Virentes plans to open three Shipley Do-Nuts locations in 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, and Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida. Virentes recently hired Andrew Povec as vice president of operations to oversee operational excellence and enterprise development and has also begun hiring general managers for the first locations.

"One of our key expansion strategies has been to partner with experienced multi-unit, multi-brand operators such as Virentes, who are ready to hit the ground running to grow the Shipley brand and open units," said Shipley Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Keith Sizemore. "Their commitment to operational excellence will ensure that their locations will execute on our brand values and deliver a great product and experience to new customers."