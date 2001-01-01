Garage Living Franchise opportunity

Garage storage and organization continues

to be thefastest growing home improvement

category in North America.

Founded in 2005, Garage Living® is a premium garage transformation company with 40+ franchises across North America. Each location offers clients turn-key garage transformations designed to the client’s specific needs to create multi-functional, clean spaces. Your owner operated location will be managed by professionally trained designers, installers and service personnel, whom we will help you source and train. Your projects will also offer warrantied workmanship on North American made products including proprietary Floortex™ floor coating.

Garage Living – A Premium Home Improvement Franchise.

Garage Living is full-service, single-source solution for any garage remodeling needs. Over the years, we have developed and refined a solid business concept dedicated to helping our clients understand the importance and benefits of organizing and remodeling their garages, with a wide variety of components that are in keeping with the high quality finishes in other areas of their home.

As a Garage Living franchise owner, you, too, can provide your clients with specialized, high-end garage solutions that can be customized for their individual spaces and budgets. And, you can do it all with confidence, with full access to all our exclusive tools, resources, programs, and sales techniques to help grow your own business!

Picture yourself owning and operating a premium home improvement franchise business in a compelling and growing industry sector, backed by the support of a team of experts that is there for you every step of the way.

A Garage Remodeling Franchise Opportunity Unlike Any Other.

Garage remodels are among the fastest growing home improvement categories in North America. Since COVID, the potential for the garage has been realized as a multipurpose space. Many homeowners have finished the garage installing home gyms, adding theater and sound systems to host parties or use the area as an extra home office or hobby space. With many homeowners choosing the renovate instead of selling, they look for solutions to maximize every square foot of space under their roof.

But in this enormous and growing garage remodeling franchise market, we pride ourselves on being different. We are uniquely focused on selling a lifestyle for our targeted clients, and dedicated to transforming overloaded and cluttered garages into a professionally designed, organized space that matches the luxury finishes of the rest of the home.

The Garage Living garage remodeling franchise opportunity offers you, as a franchise owner, multiple potential product lines and revenue sources, from cabinetry to flooring to organizational systems.

Best of all, our program is backed by the support of a professional team with years of expertise in making garages beautiful from the floor up!

The Advantages Of Our Garage Organization Franchise Program.

As a Garage Living franchise owner, you will benefit from our custom designed support system, to manage and build your franchise business efficiently and effectively.

Location selection assistance

Launch & grand opening support

Ongoing training with franchise business coaches

Mastery courses in sales, 3D design rendering & installation

Ongoing product knowledge & training

Marketing support & web development

Lead Generation

National & local advertising programs

Social media support

Communications, Public relations & media support

Assistance with signage and branding

Showroom layout assistance

Advisory board opportunities

Contact us today and find out how you can take advantage of an incredible home improvement franchise opportunity – make a difference in the lives of discerning clients in your local area.