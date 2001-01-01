Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching Franchise Opportunity

A giant in executive coaching who has unlocked greatness around the world is now guiding an inspiring movement aimed at growing leaders, building cultures and driving results.

John Mattone, known globally as a top-performing CEO and executive leadership coach, has done what all great leaders do with key initiatives...he's surrounded himself with others who can bring his idea to life. Nobody more than Terry Powell, the visionary founder of The Entrepreneur's Source®, and Powell's accomplished leadership team are equipped to team with Mattone to scale the proven platform that has infused passion and energy into organizations to create game-changing results.

Together, the Mattone and Powell duo launched the Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching (ILEC) franchise. Leveraging the methodology that Mattone has mastered over the last ten years to drive superior outcomes with leaders at client companies and backed by Powell's 36 years of franchising success, ILEC offers franchisees access to a business model that can solve leadership problems within organizations of all sizes and types. From Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as non-profit organizations, professional sports teams and many others, ILEC's one-to-one coaching and cultural retreats empower leaders to reach their potential and leave a lasting legacy.

"There is an incredible upside with ILEC. We have no true competitor that goes as deep into executive coaching. When evaluating a franchise, that's exactly what you look for - filling a void with a business that goes beyond all other competitors," said Powell, an icon in franchising with The Entrepreneur's Source, North America's leading Career Transition Coaching franchise. "The Entrepreneur's Source has provided me a unique vantage point and I've never seen anything like ILEC. I've evaluated hundreds upon hundreds of franchise models and ILEC stands alone."

ILEC's coaching supports leaders facing three key challenges. Organizations are more vulnerable than in the past due to fast-moving shifts in business models and major disruptions as a result of uncontrollable circumstances. In turn, company culture feels the impact as unanticipated change infiltrates organizations and demolishes employee engagement. The third key challenge businesses face today that ILEC solves is leadership development. With a robust millennial workforce replacing many boomer-generation professionals, a lack of leadership training has resulted in management that is not adept at leading people and teams.

"Our franchisees make transformative changes possible as they go through ILEC's coaching platform one-on-one with leaders," said Mattone, the former executive coach to the late Steve Jobs among other highly notable titans of industries. "Helping leaders establish, and later achieve, their vision and goals with a solid leadership development plan is our number one goal. We're with them the whole way through to make dramatic changes in their approach to leadership and within their organizations."

Experienced leaders, executives, managers, coaches, trainers and go-to problem solvers who have 10-plus years of professional experience and enjoy helping others reach their potential are strong ILEC franchisee candidates. They are looking for the next chapter in their professional lives and have the desire to support others by removing the inner barriers that are holding them back from realizing their potential.

Candidates awarded the franchise opportunity will be fully trained on the ILEC business model. Upon completion of the ILEC training, franchisees will be certified executive leadership coaches who are prepared and confident to deliver the proprietary ILEC coaching experience.

Designed as a low-cost franchise investment, ILEC commands a strong ROI through its proven content, systems and support.

Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching (ILEC) franchise owners will become master certified and experts in: