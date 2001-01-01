SONIC Franchise Opportunity
Being a franchisee has been a good investment opportunity for our family. SONIC has been very helpful to us, starting our new journey into the restaurant business.
Our franchisor's management style is very focused on involvement from franchisees and working together as a team. I really feel that we and the brand are just scratching the surface for what can be possible in the future.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000 - $1,000,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000 - $2,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,242,000 - $3,523,300
|Royalty Fee:
|2.45-5%
|Advertising Fee:
|3%
Available Markets:
United States: FL, GA, IL, IN, OR, PA, WI
SONIC Drive-In is an iconic brand with more than 65 years of rich heritage. We serve a diverse, innovative menu which includes five-dayparts (breakfast, lunch, afternoon, dinner, and evening) that keeps guests coming to SONIC all day long. Even more importantly, SONIC offers an endless ability for our guests to customize their orders with over one million drink options. With our order-ahead mobile app, available at participating locations, we've taken customization one step further by allowing our guests the full customization experience on their cell phones. The SONIC experience can be nearly contactless for guests, from ordering, to payment, to dining.
SONIC is dedicated to menu innovation, serving new items on a regular basis to keep our guests engaged. Our guests can enjoy a variety of items from our menu to satisfy their cravings morning through night, whether they want a chili cheese dog, a cherry limeade, or a traditional burger.
Along with launching a new brand identity and advertising campaign in Spring 2020, SONIC Drive-In recently unveiled the first drive-in of the new restaurant design - Delight. The updated look provides a fun and inviting space for guests to enjoy a moment of carefree bliss in their daily routine. Located in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the first of the newly designed drive-ins features 18 docks, a drive-thru and a covered outdoor patio, where guests can dine under string lights and enjoy lawn games.
The exterior of the drive-in highlights SONIC's new brand identity with pops of red, blue and a bit of yellow, reminding guests that summertime is a feeling, not just a season. The new design also pays homage to our signature beverages, with a large, brightly-lit cherry placed atop the building as a nod to the more than 9 million Cherry Limeades enjoyed at our drive-ins across the country each year.
Our Franchise ModelWe offer franchise models beyond our traditional drive-in franchise to meet growing demand in expanding markets.
About SONIC
SONIC is an American success story that continues to flourish with every new chapter. Founded in 1953, SONIC franchises have risen from humble origins to one of the most instantly recognizable brands in the nation, with over 3,500 locations open from coast to coast and millions of fans who make SONIC a part of their daily lives.
The success of SONIC can be attributed to a long legacy of excellent leadership that emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and great food. Beginning with our founder Troy Smith, who opened the very first SONIC location in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Clifford J. Hudson, who oversaw SONIC's meteoric rise as a national brand, to our current president Claudia San Pedro, who is ensuring that SONIC remains the most forward-looking brand in the booming QSR industry.
SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants which also includes Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's. Backed by the power of Inspire, SONIC is able to leverage the company's combined resources to provide its franchisees with support across all areas of the business, from supply chain and distribution to 3rd party delivery vendors.
About Inspire Brands
Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
And most importantly, we are looking for passionate business owners, preferably those who have multi-unit franchisee or business experience.
Franchise SupportOnce you become a SONIC franchise owner, we will support you from the moment you sign your franchise agreement. We provide support in the below areas:
Development
We will assist you at multiple phases of the development process, from real estate site selection to site design. Other types of assistance provided by our development team include:
Operations and TrainingWe provide a structured and comprehensive training program that includes support from the discovery process to opening a new drive-in franchise and much more. We are constantly working to evolve our training and support to assist our franchisees in multiple aspects of their SONIC life.
E-LearningIn addition to the field training sessions, we also provide SONIC Cornerstone LMS. SONIC Cornerstone LMS is a great example of how SONIC embraces technology to engage today's busy franchisees and SONIC staffers. SONIC provides certified training courses online such as operations, food safety, customer service and management training for our new and existing franchisee community.
Marketing
SONIC has significant brand presence through our national advertising campaign. This is designed to increase customer awareness of the SONIC brand and our delicious food and drink variety, nationwide. SONIC's branding efforts are immediately recognizable and memorable, working on multiple levels to drive sales and build guest loyalty.
Our campaigns showcase the on-lot experience. They can be integrated across multiple dayparts. Our ad campaign focuses on our food and drink and fits well with social media initiatives.
Technology
SONIC is always upgrading its technology to benefit operations and generate revenue for franchises. Our new mobile app, for example, is making the drive-in experience more convenient than ever before, allowing guests to order ahead. The app has key features that are personalizing the SONIC experience for guests.
Additional Training and Support
