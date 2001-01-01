SONIC Franchise Opportunity

SONIC Drive-In is an iconic brand with more than 65 years of rich heritage. We serve a diverse, innovative menu which includes five-dayparts (breakfast, lunch, afternoon, dinner, and evening) that keeps guests coming to SONIC all day long. Even more importantly, SONIC offers an endless ability for our guests to customize their orders with over one million drink options. With our order-ahead mobile app, available at participating locations, we've taken customization one step further by allowing our guests the full customization experience on their cell phones. The SONIC experience can be nearly contactless for guests, from ordering, to payment, to dining.

SONIC is dedicated to menu innovation, serving new items on a regular basis to keep our guests engaged. Our guests can enjoy a variety of items from our menu to satisfy their cravings morning through night, whether they want a chili cheese dog, a cherry limeade, or a traditional burger.

Along with launching a new brand identity and advertising campaign in Spring 2020, SONIC Drive-In recently unveiled the first drive-in of the new restaurant design - Delight. The updated look provides a fun and inviting space for guests to enjoy a moment of carefree bliss in their daily routine. Located in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the first of the newly designed drive-ins features 18 docks, a drive-thru and a covered outdoor patio, where guests can dine under string lights and enjoy lawn games.

The exterior of the drive-in highlights SONIC's new brand identity with pops of red, blue and a bit of yellow, reminding guests that summertime is a feeling, not just a season. The new design also pays homage to our signature beverages, with a large, brightly-lit cherry placed atop the building as a nod to the more than 9 million Cherry Limeades enjoyed at our drive-ins across the country each year.

Our Franchise Model

SONIC Traditional Drive-In Franchise: Our original drive-in model is the core of our business. This standard store layout typically features 16 to 24 drive-in stalls, patio seating and requires a site that is approximately ¾ of an acre for optimum build-out.

Our original drive-in model is the core of our business. This standard store layout typically features 16 to 24 drive-in stalls, patio seating and requires a site that is approximately ¾ of an acre for optimum build-out. SONIC Indoor Dining Model: Our newly designed indoor dining rooms are ideally suited for the colder weather. These models also offer patio seating, as well as a drive-thru.

Our newly designed indoor dining rooms are ideally suited for the colder weather. These models also offer patio seating, as well as a drive-thru. SONIC Plaza Travel Model: SONIC end-cap units as part of busy travel plazas have done well as travelers on busy thoroughfares look for familiar dining options that are consistently high-quality and high-value. This model typically does not include the familiar parking stalls and canopies found in the traditional SONIC Drive-In.

SONIC end-cap units as part of busy travel plazas have done well as travelers on busy thoroughfares look for familiar dining options that are consistently high-quality and high-value. This model typically does not include the familiar parking stalls and canopies found in the traditional SONIC Drive-In. SONIC Conversion Model: We can work with franchisees to convert existing restaurant facilities into a SONIC restaurant in the most cost-effective way possible, utilizing the existing kitchen, dining area and patron restrooms facilities.

We can work with franchisees to convert existing restaurant facilities into a SONIC restaurant in the most cost-effective way possible, utilizing the existing kitchen, dining area and patron restrooms facilities. SONIC Counter Service Model: The counter-service model does well in airports and busy mall and campus food courts where foot traffic is high. This model is true to our strong branding and stellar food quality and customer service. The dessert line is included behind the service counter.

About SONIC

We offer franchise models beyond our traditional drive-in franchise to meet growing demand in expanding markets.

SONIC is an American success story that continues to flourish with every new chapter. Founded in 1953, SONIC franchises have risen from humble origins to one of the most instantly recognizable brands in the nation, with over 3,500 locations open from coast to coast and millions of fans who make SONIC a part of their daily lives.

The success of SONIC can be attributed to a long legacy of excellent leadership that emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and great food. Beginning with our founder Troy Smith, who opened the very first SONIC location in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Clifford J. Hudson, who oversaw SONIC's meteoric rise as a national brand, to our current president Claudia San Pedro, who is ensuring that SONIC remains the most forward-looking brand in the booming QSR industry.

SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants which also includes Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's. Backed by the power of Inspire, SONIC is able to leverage the company's combined resources to provide its franchisees with support across all areas of the business, from supply chain and distribution to 3rd party delivery vendors.

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

And most importantly, we are looking for passionate business owners, preferably those who have multi-unit franchisee or business experience.

Franchise Support

Development

Once you become a SONIC franchise owner, we will support you from the moment you sign your franchise agreement. We provide support in the below areas:

We will assist you at multiple phases of the development process, from real estate site selection to site design. Other types of assistance provided by our development team include:

Architectural building design & engineering support

Review of site during due diligence phase

Approved contractors list

Bid review and comparison

Construction project management guidance

Assistance with development of construction schedule timeline

A preferred vendor list

Operations and Training

E-Learning

Marketing

We provide a structured and comprehensive training program that includes support from the discovery process to opening a new drive-in franchise and much more. We are constantly working to evolve our training and support to assist our franchisees in multiple aspects of their SONIC life.In addition to the field training sessions, we also provide SONIC Cornerstone LMS. SONIC Cornerstone LMS is a great example of how SONIC embraces technology to engage today's busy franchisees and SONIC staffers. SONIC provides certified training courses online such as operations, food safety, customer service and management training for our new and existing franchisee community.

SONIC has significant brand presence through our national advertising campaign. This is designed to increase customer awareness of the SONIC brand and our delicious food and drink variety, nationwide. SONIC's branding efforts are immediately recognizable and memorable, working on multiple levels to drive sales and build guest loyalty.

Our campaigns showcase the on-lot experience. They can be integrated across multiple dayparts. Our ad campaign focuses on our food and drink and fits well with social media initiatives.

Technology

SONIC is always upgrading its technology to benefit operations and generate revenue for franchises. Our new mobile app, for example, is making the drive-in experience more convenient than ever before, allowing guests to order ahead. The app has key features that are personalizing the SONIC experience for guests.

Additional Training and Support