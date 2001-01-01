Stratus Building Solutions® Master Franchise Opportunity

Stratus Building Solutions, is a unique Master Franchise opportunity tailored specifically for individuals seeking a highly profitable investment within the commercial cleaning industry. Our innovative model eliminates the need for our Master franchisees to engage in any cleaning activities, allowing them to focus solely on sales, marketing and operational responsibilities.

With our true executive business model, you can enjoy the benefits of a business that is recession and pandemic resistant, has 9 revenue streams, 80% recurring revenue, a Monday to Friday - no weekends schedule and is extremely scalable. Experience the ultimate Master franchise opportunity designed specificaly by executives, for executives.

As a Stratus Owner you will have the exclusive rights in a defined territory to award Unit Franchises and obtain commercial cleaning contracts. As you obtain the cleaning contracts, you assign them to those who purchased a Unit Franchise.

Stratus Building Solutions has 70 Master Franchisees with over 3100 unit franchisees and have serviced over 36,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

The Industry

The commercial cleaning industry is stable, steady, and considered "Essential Service". It is currently a $78 Billion a year industry with an expected annualized growth of 2.4% by 2026 which will take it to $88.2 Billion dollars. Our model has proven to be pandemic, recession, and inflation resistant. Not many outside elements affect our business.

The pandemic certainly shined a light on the commercial cleaning industry. As a direct result, we have seen unprecedented growth as the demand for cleaning and disinfecting services has increased significantly to ensure businesses are clean and safe.

Key Features and Benefits

80% Recurring Revenue

Recession & Pandemic Resilient

9 Revenue Streams

Brand Recognition

Executive Business Model

Monday - Friday 9 to 5 and NO Weekends

Extremely Scalable

Essential Service

Strong Franchisee Validation

National Account Programs

The Ideal Candidate

Our ideal candidates are typically white-collar business executives with a strong sales and marketing background. They are financially qualified and have the skill set to build relationships and motivate others to succeed. They do not need any prior industry experience as our extensive training program will give them the blueprints to operate a successful business.

Training and Support

Franchises receive pre-opening support and 2 full weeks of initial training. One week at our corporate office in LA and one week of onsite training. With ongoing support including: