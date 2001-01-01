Teriyaki Madness Franchise Opportunity

Insane Opportunity, Crazy ROI, Mad Success

Teriyaki Madness is THE category leader that combines the two fastest-growing segments in food: Asian and Fast Casual. Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in 2021 by Restaurant Business, Teriyaki Madness (TMAD for short) is winning with a simple formula: high-quality product that gives customers better food with superior ROI and profitability.

TMAD Quick Facts:

#1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in 2021

Largest Fast Casual Teriyaki Concept

$1.16 Million* Average Unit Volume

32%* Stacked Same Store Sales Growth (2021 vs 2019)

Simple Business Model with a 1500' In-Line Footprint

Woking across the world.

With more than 115 locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and another 60+ opening in the next year, TMAD continues to expand--and fast. Experienced, restaurant owners with restaurant concept portfolios are joining and shaping our community. Quickly!

Portfolios and profitability.

Asian is dominated by 'mom and pops' doing home delivery. TMAD has built a business model that is the leading branded delivery concept in the Asian fast casual category. Our experienced leadership team is driving expansion through a focus on simplicity, technology and unit-level profitability.

Delivering industry-leading support.

New 'hot' brands may have young teams learning as they go. Not us! We are seasoned, mature and been through a couple of recessions and even a pandemic! In other words, the brand, although relatively young at just a 115+ shops, is being managed, nurtured and grown by an executive team with 1,462 years of restaurant experience. And they look damn good for their age.

The Fast Casual with cutting-edge tech.

Apps, innovative takeout and curbside strategies, rewards programs and a killer user experience are just the start. The TMAD team understands efficient operations and the entire customer journey, and that's what creates such amazing loyalty.

*Refer to the Teriyaki Madness Franchise Disclosure Document