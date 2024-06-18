CMOs Discuss How Customer Service Drives Franchisee Profits

Providing an excellent experience for the customer is an essential part of operating a business. A customer who is satisfied with their purchase, interactions with staff, and the overall experience is likely to return and recommend the business to others.

But how does customer experience lead directly to a business' bottom line? More importantly, what can franchisors do to assure the experience customers have will increase revenue for their franchisees?

Franchise Update recently spoke with five franchise marketing executives to see how their brands' customer experience drives franchisee profits.

Ashley Schuetz

Chief Marketing Officer

Massage Heights

The value of customer experience is integral to driving franchisee profits and especially important for service-based brands like Massage Heights. At the core of great customer experience is a well-rounded brand and team that supports its guests throughout the entirety of their experiences. A positive reputation within the community also lowers acquisition costs, which is essential as our brand expands into new markets.

Successful brands know that behind positive customer experience is a company that will innovate and evolve to match the desires of their everyday consumers. With customer satisfaction as the priority, profitability will inevitably follow. Satisfied customers serve as ideal brand ambassadors as they organically share their experiences in the communities you serve by word-of-mouth and online.

Sharon Villegas

Chief Revenue Officer

Re-Bath

Customer experience plays a pivotal role in driving franchisee profits for Re-Bath, and the success can be attributed to a strategic approach that encompasses expanding our reach, a comprehensive one-stop-shop model, and consistent messaging. Our pledge to a seamless, consistent customer experience plays a pivotal role in driving franchisee profits. By centralizing marketing creative at the corporate office, we ensure franchisees benefit from a unified and compelling message that demonstrates our brand promise.

The marketing processes we've implemented allow our franchisees to focus on their day-to-day business activities. In turn, customers across our network receive a consistent experience that contributes to customer loyalty and increased franchisee profits.

Michael Stanfield

Chief Marketing Officer

Mathnasium

Mathnasium's centers regularly communicate with parents through progress reports, care calls, and quick but effective moments at the car with the students. These frequent parent engagements lead to longer-lasting customer relationships, increased retention rates, and positive word-of-mouth referrals, all of which contribute to higher enrollment and revenue, ultimately driving franchisee profit.

Our personalized assessments deliver tailored learning plans, fostering trust and satisfaction among students and parents. We know empirically that students and families stay longer if they feel engaged by Mathnasium owners through the main stages of the math skill mastery process.

The real results achieved by Mathnasium in improving students' math skills and confidence directly contribute to the success and profitability of the franchisees' businesses. Consistent revenue, positive word-of-mouth referrals, and a strong reputation in the community all contribute to long-term profitability.

Laura Rice

Chief Marketing Officer

Celebree School

Celebree School enhances the customer experience by cultivating an exclusive and personalized experience for each of our families. This commitment elevates our brand reputation and proves enticing to potential franchisees. The emphasis on our families enables us to foster stronger connections within our Celebree School communities, which, in turn, translates to repeat business, referrals, positive reviews, and, ultimately, increased profits.

As a brand in the early education space, it is important to continue to adapt and grow as each generation enters our doors. Regular feedback from our families is integral to our continuous improvement efforts, influencing positive changes across all schools. This has benefited franchise profits by ensuring Celebree School is at the forefront of early childhood education.

Taylor Gregory

Director of Marketing

United Franchise Group

Customer experience is integral to driving franchisee profits within any franchise system, and it is our top priority at United Franchise Group (UFG). With 11 diverse franchise brands within our Starpoint Brands division, there are core pillars of the customer experience that translate brand to brand: quality, reliability, and value. In an increasingly saturated and automated business landscape, we've found that these pillars are key differentiators for us and set the foundation for our franchise owners' success.

We've set a high standard for our customer experience across all brands so that when a customer comes into any one of our locations globally, they're met with the highest level of personalized care and unmatched value.