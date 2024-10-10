Q&A with Home Service Brand Multi-Unit Franchisee David Pomales

Name: David Pomales

Title: Owner & Operator

Brands: One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Mister Sparky, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Units: 3 territories for One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, 2 territories each for Mister Sparky and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Years in Franchising: 24

Why is franchising a good option for you?

Coming from a Hispanic background myself, I’ve been a part of a culture that has a strong emphasis on a hustle mindset and mentality. Finding success by any means necessary and putting in the work in order to get the results. Entrepreneurship is a way of life in the community I grew up, and I believe that franchising and entrepreneurship go hand in hand. The passion to run a business, combined with a system that is set up for you to have success, is a match made in heaven.

Having been born and raised in the Bronx, I never thought my life would be where it is today. In fact, franchising is what saved my life. It gave me an opportunity to put my skill sets to work and, more importantly, gave me hope for the future. Working in trades and franchising with home service brands opened an entirely different world for me, and I encourage those from a similar background to let their entrepreneurial spirit carry them into franchising.

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I have more than 20 years of experience with trade services, going all the way back to when I graduated trade school in 1996. I studied heating and air conditioning but ended up converting to plumbing and heating during my apprenticeship in the field. Plumbing became my passion in the trades and my first love. Being able to restore customers’ water, drains, and quality of life gave me a purpose.

After years of experience as a technician and general manager across multiple brands under the Authority Brands umbrella – Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning - I knew the next step that made the most sense was owning a franchise of my own within the industry.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I originally started with One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning as a minor partner/general manager, where our services then merged with Benjamin Franklin Plumbing after a few years of success in the New Jersey area. It was around the same time that Mister Sparky was looking for franchise owners in the same market, and I took a leap of faith and added the franchise into my services.

I felt confident expanding my ownership into all three brands due to the constant support I received from fellow franchise owners and the larger Authority Brands family. Networking is a huge part of franchising – everyone, including fellow franchise owners competing for service – has your back. Relying on a proven system and endless experience from peers pushed me further into franchising with home service brands.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

Outside of proper education and certifications for specific trades, there are three skill sets I see as a requirement to succeed when franchising within the industry. The first is communication, which I believe is the most important factor. Being able to properly communicate with your customers and employees is the top of the pyramid. The second is having a positive attitude with customers, your fellow team members, and about the responsibilities of the job. The last skill set that comes to mind is mindset. One of the first things we learn in our training at Authority Brands is the mental endzone. You must have a mindset of being fully prepared for all of the possibilities that arise in the business before getting to the end result. Be open, friendly, and respectful with questions as you’re in someone’s home.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

The main advantage is that service brands are essential. There will always be a need for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electricity. The pandemic highlighted the fact that home services are not luxuries, but essential needs for homes to operate. Consumers will spend money on essential services regardless of other factors going on in the world.

What are some of the top ways you have been able to market and promote your business?

As someone who comes from a Hispanic background, my franchises are lucky enough to promote our business in both English and Spanish. We use this advantage with local and hyperlocal papers as well as popular social media channels in our community.

Outside of advertising efforts, we also promote our business by our daily conduct. The most powerful tool to spread the word about our business is delivering results to our customers, staying positive and true to our system, and letting our work do the talking.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

If you’re looking for a system that has structure, is proven to work, and provides guidance, service brands are for you. When I first started my journey, my experience was solely related to plumbing. I had experience as a plumbing field technician but did not have much experience with HVAC or electrical. The networking, training, and guidance offered by Authority Brands has allowed me to succeed across those fields as well.