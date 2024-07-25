Q&A with Service Brands Multi-Unit Franchisee Erin Elgin

Name: Erin Elgin

Title: Franchise Owner

Brands: Sola Salons

Units: 14

Years in Franchising: 11

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

My dad was an entrepreneur, so I witnessed all the ups and downs of being a business owner while I was growing up. I was drawn to the unlimited potential for growth that comes with working for yourself, versus being an employee working for someone else.

It’s well known that franchising with a service brand can be less risky than starting your own business from scratch. Both the brand recognition and the proven business model demonstrated by the franchisor reduce some of the uncertainties that new businesses typically face. Franchising with Sola Salons was a less risky way for me to become an entrepreneur.

In addition, working with a service brand brings a sense of purpose and allows me to be in service to others, which is very important to me. I get to wake up each day in service to my customers (our Sola Salons professionals), and then they are in service to their clients as well. When their businesses are thriving, then my business thrives too!

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

Who wouldn’t want to work in the beauty industry?! It is so much fun. What first attracted me to the brand was how the founders of Sola Salons understood the need for beauty professionals to go independent. Further, hair care is generally recognized as recession-resilient, and our model requires minimal staff. The expansion of the salon suite industry since I joined Sola is evidence of the model’s attractiveness to current or potential franchisees.

Now, 11 years, 14 locations, and 640 professionals later, what I love most about Sola is that I am creating a workplace that allows creative beauty professionals to be artists while also honoring their unique individuality. Sola Salons isn’t just a place for them to show up each day and work. It’s also a place where they can come to feel alive and thrive. It is a place where they can connect to their purpose.

What different skills are required for service brand franchising?

You must be approachable to your customers. This makes a huge difference in customer loyalty. I believe that I can find something in common to chat about with any person that I meet. This mindset has served me well in creating long-term relationships with our Sola professionals.

Next, your local marketing will also be a huge driver in your results. Create a "buzz" around your brand locally, separate from your national franchisor marketing, and have fun with the social media pages. Show up on your page with authenticity to connect with your customers. Personalize your social presence so customers can get to know YOU.

Finally, stay open-minded to changing and shifting how you present yourself to your employees and customers. I realize that it can be difficult to look within and see how we are presenting ourselves to others because we all have natural, human tendencies toward certain ways of being. However, it's imperative that you can become aware of how you are truly being seen. Know that change may be necessary because the success of your business is ultimately a reflection of you.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

Choosing a service brand, particularly one as established as Sola Salons, offers several advantages. The franchisor provides you with extensive operational support, which is crucial for someone new to business ownership. This support includes training, marketing resources, and ongoing assistance to ensure you are equipped to run your franchise successfully. You benefit from economies of scale in purchasing, reducing operational costs, and access to the latest technological innovations to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

Franchising with a service brand like Sola Salons also reduces many of the uncertainties and risks associated with starting a new business from scratch. It provides a proven business model, strong brand recognition, and a supportive network, all of which are critical to achieving long-term success and growth.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

First, set boundaries from day one for work-life balance and stick to them. Because my number one focus was on growing my Sola Salons operation, I missed out on time with my kids when they were little, which is my biggest regret. I worked too much, and I think I could have found other ways to achieve the same result without sacrificing my family.

You should also take time and celebrate the wins, no matter how minor. A win could be as small as a touching 5-star review on Google or as big as opening a new location. If it’s a win for you, celebrate it. When you are growing rapidly or trying to figure out the ins and outs of your new business, it’s easy to get caught up in the stress and all the things you need to do. Don’t forget to make time to be present and enjoy what you’re achieving.

Finally, take your time when hiring employees. Avoid trying to force people to fit into a role that doesn't suit them or changing a role to accommodate a specific person. The role should meet the company's needs, and if a candidate isn't the right fit, it's better to wait for the right person. I've learned from experience that hiring friends, retaining underperforming employees for too long, and putting the wrong people into positions to lighten my workload never worked out in the end. I ended up replacing these positions and re-hiring later, which created a lot of extra work for me.

Trust your instincts and intuition when making hires—pay attention to how you feel around the candidate. Even if their resume looks impressive and they interviewed well, if you don't feel excited or have any negative feelings after the interview, it's best not to hire them and start the hiring process again if necessary. Especially when filling key management and executive-level positions, patience is crucial. Making the right hire is more important than making the hire quickly.