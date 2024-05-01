In the world of fast-casual dining, partnerships can be the key to unlocking new opportunities and reaching a broader audience. That's why Hummus Republic is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with UFC fighter Tabatha Ricci—a partnership that promises to pack a punch both inside and outside the octagon.

Fueling Success: How Hummus Republic and Tabatha Ricci Are Joining Forces

As a professional mixed martial artist, Tabatha Ricci knows the importance of fueling her body with nutritious, high-quality foods to perform at her best. That's why she's teaming up with Hummus Republic, a brand known for its fresh, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, to spread the message of wellness and nutrition to fans around the world.

A Winning Combination: Why This Partnership Matters

For Hummus Republic, teaming up with a high-profile athlete like Tabatha Ricci offers a unique opportunity to connect with a new audience of health-conscious consumers. By aligning with Ricci's message of strength, resilience, and determination, Hummus Republic can reinforce its position as a leader in the fast-casual dining industry.

Expanding Horizons: What's Next for Hummus Republic

With the support of Tabatha Ricci and other strategic partnerships, Hummus Republic is poised for rapid expansion in the very near future. The brand plans to open new locations across the United States, bringing its fresh, flavorful Mediterranean cuisine to even more communities. The brand has seen remarkable growth, boasting a 100% Year over Year growth rate in the last three years. From 2020 to 2021, 12 locations opened, followed by 25 new locations in 2022 to 2023. In 2024, the brand is projecting 50 open locations, solidifying its position as a dominant player in the fast-casual dining market.

