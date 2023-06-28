Roy Rogers Announces Florence As Second Location Of Greater Cincinnati 10-Unit Deal 

After Successful Opening in Cleves, Roy Rogers Confirms Exciting New Project

Roy Rogers Restaurants officially announces Florence, KY, as the second location of a 10-unit deal. This news comes after the brand’s heralded return to the Ohio Valley debuted last February in Cleves, OH, yielding one of the restaurant's most successful openings in its 55 years.

With an anticipated opening date of December 2023, the new franchise will be located along the busy I-71/I-75 corridor at 7911 Hwy 42, Florence, KY. This will be Kentucky’s first location, one of two stores in development in Northern Kentucky.

"We want to bring Roys back to Northern Kentucky and Florence is the home of our long-time, very popular Skyline restaurant," says Gary Holland, One Holland Corp. restaurant group CEO and founder. "We scouted this corner several months ago, it’s well positioned, convenient to the retail hub and area businesses. Soon the community will be enjoying Roy's famous burgers, roast beef and fried chicken, and of course, the Fixins Bar."

In 1985, a Roy Rogers Restaurant was positioned in front of the Florence Mall. Now, the brand-new building will occupy the former Fifth Third Bank site at the corner of US Route 42 and Industrial Road. The Florence location will be optimized for drive-thru and feature a relaxing outdoor patio dining area for guests.

"We are excited to announce the second location while still celebrating the ongoing success of the Cleves opening just a few months ago," shares Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers Franchise Company. "The One Holland team have been fantastic partners as we expand this iconic brand in the Cincinnati Tri-State area. We look forward to welcoming the Florence community into our Roy Rogers family later this year."

Roy Rogers plans to bring the additional locations over the next six years to Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Southwest Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Southeast Indiana.

For more information on this new location, as well as other franchise opportunities with Roy Rogers, visit royrogersrestaurants.com.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at?royrogersrestaurants.com?and on?Twitter,?Facebook?and?Instagram.

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 24 company-owned restaurants and 17 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at?roysfranchising.com/?or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at?jbriglia@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 405-6205.

Contacts:

Rachel Jimenez

Trevelino/Keller

rjimenez@trevelinokeller.com

404-214-0722 ext. 113