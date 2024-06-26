Hooters Sizzling Summer Kick Off!

Owning and running a successful Hooters franchise means embracing our bold and fun mindset. We are famous for our lively atmosphere, engaging events, and a menu that keeps customers coming back for more. If you're ready to invest in our iconic brand, now is the perfect time to join Hooters.

Corporate Opening: Corpus Christi, TX

After overcoming months of challenges following a fire, Hooters of Corpus Christi triumphantly opened its doors on Monday, June 10. Hooters Chief Operating Officer Larry Linen proudly stated, "Featuring the town's best atmosphere, wings, and drinks, along with the iconic Hooters Girls, Hooters of Corpus Christi is delivering a return to normalcy for our residents, offering the perfect spot to enjoy sports and create everlasting memories with loved ones."

The newly renovated 7,602-square-foot Hooters of Corpus Christi at 4551 South Padre Island Dr. boasts modern interiors, a beachy vibe, open ceilings, a central island bar with 16 taps, and a variety of seating options. With over 40 big-screen TVs, new cooking equipment, modern restrooms, and a cozy 268-square-foot patio, it's the ultimate spot for sports fans.

New Locations: Pigeon Forge & New Castle

Exciting news! Hooters of America proudly unveils its newest franchise location in the vibrant city of Pigeon Forge, TN. The owner's decision to franchise with Hooters was based on a strong admiration for the brand and its widespread recognition. The brand is a great fit for the Pigeon Forge tourism scene. A lease has been signed and construction is currently underway.

Meanwhile, in New Castle, UK, another thrilling development is taking place as one of our esteemed multi-unit franchisees, with over 25 years of experience with Hooters of America, is bringing the brand to a new location. This will mark the fifth venture for this seasoned franchisee, who already manages multiple locations throughout the United Kingdom and Canada.

Look HOO Made the #1 Spot

We are thrilled to announce that Hooters has secured the #1 spot on Eat This, Not That’s "Best Memorial Day Restaurant Deals for 2024!” This recognition is a testament to our continued popularity and commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our customers.

As a Hooters franchisee, you can capitalize on this national acclaim and draw in crowds looking for the best deals and the most fun atmosphere. Year after year, Hooters remains an iconic sports bar destination, making it an exciting and rewarding franchise opportunity.

Hooters Launches New Line of Frozen Chicken Wings

For fans seeking Hooters at all hours of the day and night, the crave is over. For the first time ever, Hooters has introduced a line of frozen appetizers and snacks, allowing consumers to bring the iconic taste of Hooters home. Available at Publix Super Markets nationwide, these four new frozen products give fans the opportunity to have Hooters’ world-famous food at their fingertips.

Ready to Join the Hooters Brand?

Investing in a Hooters franchise means joining a team passionate about food and sports and creating memorable customer experiences. Our established brand, combined with recent accolades and ongoing support from our franchise network, sets the stage for your success.

For more information on becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit our website and follow Hooters of America Franchising on LinkedIn.