Main Squeeze Juice Co. Nearly Doubles Size with I Love Juice Bar Acquisition

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has just given entrepreneurs nearly twice as many reasons to join the surging juice bar and smoothie chain franchise. That’s because the New Orleans-based company has acquired I Love Juice Bar, a 23-unit brand with locations in states like Tennessee and Texas. It’s the latest way the formerly 28-unit Main Squeeze Juice Co. is increasing value for its franchisees, accelerating growth, and serving more customers – and the brand is looking for savvy partners to join the movement.

“We are thrilled to welcome I Love Juice Bar to our family,” said Thomas Nieto, CEO of Main Squeeze Juice Co. “The move comes with huge benefits for both brands, as well as our customers. This acquisition is expected to increase our market share, which increases our customer base. Not only that, but this new buying power and leverage will improve unit level economics at all locations to the benefit of all franchisees.”

The two companies are set to merge under the Main Squeeze Juice Co. moniker and integrate the best of both brands in the coming months. They already share similar values, like having a plant-based, health-forward menu, so the transition will be cohesive and beneficial for franchisees.

With almost double the number of locations, Main Squeeze Juice Co. will now have more bulk buying power and allow franchisees more profitability and leverage within their stores. It will also allow Main Squeeze Juice Co. to enter new markets across the Southeastern United States. The incoming I Love Juice Bar franchisees will benefit from the franchise’s robust operations systems, marketing platforms, supply chain, training capabilities, and growing brand presence.

“The acquisition is going to show strength in our system overnight,” said Nieto. “And our current Main Squeeze franchisees can be assured that our unmatched support that they know and love isn’t going to change.”

The acquisition will create synergies in other ways.

Nieto said the Main Squeeze Juice Co. team is working to combine the best of both brands’ menus in a way that is sure to please customers and boost business for franchisees. For example, I Love Juice Bar has excelled in the fresh food category, which gives Main Squeeze’s original franchisees the opportunity to introduce food options at their stores. The brand also plans to pilot a new small cold pressed juicer countertop machine as part of a new model for cost reduction.

“I Love Juice Bar franchisees are now part of the family,” said Nieto. “It's a huge win for our combined customer bases, as well as our franchisees, through enhanced menu options, new products, and an overall healthier business for everyone.”

The acquisition of I Love Juice Bar proves that Main Squeeze Juice Co. is a rapidly growing juice and smoothie franchise that is serious about accelerating development across the country. If you’re looking to get in on a business opportunity that will allow for growth, you can find out more about franchising by visiting mainsqueezejuiceco.com or calling 504- 322-7055.